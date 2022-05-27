WOW TV Takes Step with Lawo AoIP

South Korea’s WOW TV has taken another step in its transition to a fully 12G-based UHD broadcast organization.

South Korea (May 27, 2022)—South Korea’s WOW TV, an affiliate of the Korea Economic Daily business newspaper, recently completed a major step in its transition to a fully 12G-based UHD broadcast organization.

Jin Woo Lee, WOW TV’s technical director, says, “The WOW TV channel broadcasts live for more than 16 hours daily, providing various economic, stock and business information. Because of this, the reliability and redundancy of all systems weighed heavily in our decision. We also performed a comparative review with products from various manufacturers, and Lawo’s mc²56 mixing console received high scores for excellent features such as LiveView, Automix, and its intuitive control surface layout. We chose Lawo products based on all of these factors.”

In all, Lawo partner Dongyang Digital (DYD) provided WOW TV with two mc²56 MkIII audio production consoles, an A__UHD core platform and A__line Audio-over-IP nodes.

Control rooms A and B on the building’s 11th and 12th floors are each equipped with 32-fader mc²56 MkIII audio production consoles, which have native support for SMPTE 2110, AES67/Ravenna and MADI audio streams. In addition to multi-user operation, AutoMix, upmix, downmix, these consoles include audio-follows-video functionality, integrated 3D/immersive mixing tools, and parallel compression. The required HOME and MCX servers for the installation are hosted in the equipment room on the 11th floor.

Along with processing functions provided by the console’s own processing engine, Waves SuperRack SoundGrid integration provides operators with access to Waves’ extensive plug-in selection of real-time signal processing.

“IP-based media operations are the future,” DYD’s Jea Gyu Park says. “Networking all broadcast devices and solutions, locally and over a wide-area network, provides our broadcast customers with the flexibility needed to stay at the cutting edge.”