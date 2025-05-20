WSDG Upgrades Berlin’s Hermes Synchron Studios

Berlin, Germany (May 20, 2025)—WSDG has completed an acoustic design and technical upgrade for Hermes Synchron, a German dubbing studio located within the historic Studio Babelsberg complex near Berlin.

The multi-phase project involved the refurbishment of three post-production studios, each comprising a recording space and a control room. The first phase of the project included completion of a mixing stage, which was upgraded with an Avid S6 console. The main studio renovations were completed in multiple phases.

Founded in 1967, Hermes Synchron has been a cornerstone of the German dubbing industry, providing voiceover services for major international clients including Sony Pictures, Studio Canal, Universal and Paramount. Owner and CEO Christian Wunder, who acquired Hermes Synchron in 2015 after previously purchasing RC Production in 2008, recognized the need for modernization. “The technical standards and equipment at the facility were quite dated, so it was a challenge at first,” he notes. “I decided to combine both companies and move them to the same location at Studio Babelsberg in Potsdam, one of Europe’s largest and oldest film studio complexes.”

The WSDG design team, led by Dirk Noy (partner, general manager Europe), Joshua Morris (partner, chief operating officer), and Tobias Behrens (partner, senior consultant, authorized officer), focused on optimizing sound isolation, ergonomics, aesthetics and acoustic precision.

The technical design incorporates advanced acoustic analysis, customized surface treatments optimized for voice recording and a symmetrical geometry in the control rooms, which required relocating studio windows. While identical in size at approximately 430 square feet for recording rooms and 160 square feet for control rooms, each studio features distinctive color schemes to create unique environments.

WSDG implemented specialized treatments to enhance vocal clarity while minimizing external noise interference. The control rooms now feature Neumann monitors in a 5.1 surround configuration specifically calibrated for voiceover production, with infrastructure in place for future Dolby Atmos capabilities.

Hermes Synchron worked closely with AV integrator AVS Systems, led by Florian Strucken, who initially recommended WSDG for the project.