Yamil Captures the King of Reggaetón

Miami, FL (January 26, 2023)—Yamil Martinez recorded a recent live performance with Don Omar using a fully digital setup comprising Waves’ eMotion LV1 Live Mixer and plug-ins, a big change from his previous concert recording with the Puerto Rican reggaetón superstar.

Yamil, a mixer, producer and coach, comments, “In 2003, I was hired to track Don Omar’s first live recording of his career, Last Don Live. This time, I was hired to do all the audio production, and I can tell you that the technological advances that occurred in almost 20 years give us the possibility to achieve a very high audio quality, without overdubs, that we once could only have dreamed of.”

For the El Pulso multitrack recording, Yamil’s LV1 system consisted of one MacBook Pro, two Mac Minis, two DSPRO StageGrid 4000s, two DSPRO StageGrid 1000s, two Waves Extreme SoundGrid Servers, a Waves Axis Scope and three DAWs. The concert by Omar, popularly known as the King of Reggaetón, was recorded at The White Palace in Miami, Fla. commemorating his 2.8 billion streamed songs at Pandora.

Yamil remarks, “My home base is Puerto Rico, and the LV1 allows me to take it with me anywhere. I can get the job done anywhere without compromising a bit of sound quality. The eMotion LV1’s sound quality is second to none!”

In addition, he says, the most important thing about the LV1 is its scalability and flexibility. “The LV1’s multicasting capacity allows the system to be shared by multiple hosts (software consoles), giving the system the ability of monitoring the different returns from the recorders in real-time. For this project, the LV1 was the master console for a reference mix for video. Waves’ SoundGrid Studio was used to monitor the return of two of the three software recorder DAWs.”

He continues, “The fact that the recording is fed to the recorders directly from the audio devices makes it absolutely reliable for tracking. On top of that, having two independent hosts simultaneously sharing and controlling the devices on the network translates into absolute redundancy in routing, too.”

Everything was tracked unprocessed for the multitrack recording, but Yamil created a detailed reference mix, he reports. “That very same live mix was used by the video director, Marcelo Gama, and the editor during most of the editing process. During post-production, a lot of the reference mix plug-in chains and the setting used during tracking were retained for the final mix, making the post-production more efficient, no matter which DAW was being used.”