German News Channel WELT Opens New News Studio

Berlin, Germany (January 6, 2022)—German TV news channel WELT has a new Berlin broadcast studio, constructed with workflows, flexibility and IP production in mind. It incorporates a communications system based around Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX digital matrix, FreeSpeak II digital wireless intercom and V-Series Iris panels.

MCI, Clear-Com’s Germany-based partner, designed and supplied the communications solution as part of the new WELT studio design at the new Axel Springer Building in downtown Berlin. A Clear-Com Eclipse Median Frame with integrated FreeSpeak II and V-Series Iris panels now equips the 1,900-square-foot space.

The planning process for the new studio, which was built from the ground up, began three years ago with the goal of maximizing flexibility to accommodate the ever-changing requirements of the broadcast sector. WELT News Channel provides at least 14 hours per day of live coverage of breaking news from all over the world, making their timely response to any news situation of utmost importance.

“With the broadcast industry trending toward AoIP, it was very important for the new studio to be outfitted for AES67 workflows,” explained Martin Koops, senior project engineer for MCI. “The studio’s Clear-Com Eclipse Median frame can scale up to 448 ports, is equipped with Dante ports, AES67 ports, and can connect to other devices over IP.”

With Eclipse HX’s management software, Dynam-EC, the station can see a live view of their intercom routing and role assignments. Dynam-EC can be used to manage N-1s, IFBs for cueing, conferences and to switch SIP ports online in real time. SIP management provides the ability to dial and set up external lines via the SIP ports and to switch them to the Clear-Com Iris panels according to production requirements.