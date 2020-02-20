Dolby Atmos Workflow: Audio Track Management and Delivery

In Part 1 of this Immersive Sound Webinar series, Cheryl Ottenritter, owner and lead sound designer/re-recording mixer at Ott House in the Washington, D.C., area, detailed the design/build of two mid-size Dolby Atmos-equipped post-production studios—one in her new Silver Springs facility and the second in her home. The two facilities communicate through new streaming technologies, providing efficient means of track approval for clients and collaborators. Here in Part 2, Ottenritter describes her workflow for projects requiring Dolby Atmos deliverables, from sound creation through editing, mixing and multi-format delivery. Using a recent Sundance documentary as an example, Ottenritter details the production techniques involved in creating dialog, effects and music stems for 7.1.4 re-recording and distribution, along with simultaneous 5.1 and stereo mixes, with an emphasis on quality and efficiency. This Webinar will provide a comprehensive, detailed approach from start to finish, including screen samples, system layout and audio playback. • Understanding Object-Based Audio • Working in Zones: New Possibilities for Sound • Track Management: Do’s and Don’ts • Dialog • Effects • Music • Stem Creation/Stem Mixing • Monitor Control: Checking Your Mixes • Deliverables: Ensuring Quality and Efficiency

For information on Cheryl Ottenritter and the original Dolby Atmos-equipped studio at Ott House, visit: https://www.mixonline.com/sfp/ott-house-goes-all-in-with-dolby-atmos Click Here to Watch.

Speakers Tom Kenny

Content Director

Mix Magazine

Cheryl Ottenritter

Founder and Senior Mixer

Ott House Audio

As Senior Mixer and founder of Ott House Audio, Cheryl Ottenritter has more than 20 years of audio experience. Bit by the music bug at a young age, Cheryl played clarinet in the Auburn University Marching Band. She has since graced the doors of some of the most prestigious mixing studios on both coasts. In 2006 Cheryl and her husband and business partner John Ottenritter launched Ott House Audio, one of the premiere audio mixing and mastering studios in the mid-Atlantic region.

Cheryl has worked on projects for PBS, National Geographic, Smithsonian Channel, TV One and Discovery Channel, and has mixed for Dolby Atmos theatrical delivery. Cheryl also specializes in installing immersive sound experiences in museums around the country. Cheryl enjoys innovating and creative collaboration and it is the cornerstone of her craft.

Tom McAndrew

Senior Manager for Content Relations

Dolby Laboratories

Tom McAndrew is Senior Manager for Content Relations at Dolby Laboratories, enabling Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision home entertainment content creation from major studio UHD Blu-rays to streaming service originals. He was formerly audio compression manager at the Sony Pictures Digital Authoring Center from the early days of DVD through the transition to Blu-ray technology. Prior to that, he was a sound designer at Henninger Media Services in Arlington, Va., working on documentaries for Discovery and National Geographic, and barely surviving several political ad campaign seasons.

Jeremy Guyre

Senior Engineer/Mixer

Ott House Audio