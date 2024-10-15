‘Immediate Family’ Documentary A Hit at AES

It was a family reunion of sorts when the team behind the documentary Immediate Family took to the AES main stage last week.

New York, NY (October 15, 2024)—It was a family reunion of sorts when much of the team behind the new music documentary Immediate Family took to the stage last week for a special panel at the AES Show 2024.

The main stage session featured legendary musicians Danny Kortchmar and Waddy Wachtel, alongside Grammy-winning record producers Russ Titelman and Niko Bolas. Additionally, they were joined by prominent touring, session guitarist, songwriter and latest member of The Immediate Family band, Steve Postell.

Moderating the event was filmmaker Denny Tedesco, director of The Wrecking Crew and Immediate Family. Tedesco’s work has earned critical acclaim, with the film winning 18 film awards and boasting a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also received a 2023 Hollywood Music In Media Award (HMMA) in the category of Music Documentary-Special Program.

Attendees were treated to exclusive clips from the documentary, which documents the journey of Kortchmar, Wachtel, Russ Kunkel and Leland Sklar—session musicians who have been instrumental in shaping the music of iconic artists such as James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt and others. The documentary showcases their transition from behind-the-scenes studio work to forming their own band, The Immediate Family, all while exploring their contributions to the music industry.

Produced by Greg Richling, Jack Piatt and Jonathan Sheldon, Immediate Family offers an intimate look at the band’s rise throughout the 1970s and their impact on the sound of modern music. The AES audience had the unique opportunity to hear firsthand accounts from the musicians themselves, as well as insights from Tedesco and the producers who brought this powerful story to life.

A Magnolia Pictures release, Immediate Family is available now on VOD platforms and streaming exclusively on Hulu.