Academy of Country Music Announces 2022 ACM Award Production Nominees

Los Angeles, CA (February 10, 2022)—The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for its 2022 ACM Awards, including several categories honoring the record producers.

Leading the nominations overall is Chris Young, with seven, including Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, which all recognize the producers. Miranda Lambert is also nominated in the Album of the Year category and, with her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination, has tied the record previously set by Reba McEntire. Walker Hayes, a first-time nominee, received five nominations.

The 2022 ACM Awards ceremony will not be televised but will instead stream on Amazon Prime for the first time ever, reportedly without commercial breaks. The show will air on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The nominations are as follows:

Album of the Year

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

Country Again: Side A, Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

Famous Friends, Chris Young

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

The Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

Single of the Year

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes

Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau

Record Company-Label: Monument Records

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

Music Event of the Year

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville