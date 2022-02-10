Academy of Country Music Announces 2022 ACM Award Production Nominees

Los Angeles, CA (February 10, 2022)—The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for its 2022 ACM Awards, including several categories honoring the record producers.
Leading the nominations overall is Chris Young, with seven, including Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, which all recognize the producers. Miranda Lambert is also nominated in the Album of the Year category and, with her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination, has tied the record previously set by Reba McEntire. Walker Hayes, a first-time nominee, received five nominations.
The 2022 ACM Awards ceremony will not be televised but will instead stream on Amazon Prime for the first time ever, reportedly without commercial breaks. The show will air on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The nominations are as follows:
Album of the Year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
Country Again: Side A, Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
Famous Friends, Chris Young
Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
The Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
Single of the Year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau
Record Company-Label: Monument Records
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
Music Event of the Year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville