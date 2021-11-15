Audio Education: Weber State University

The new recording facility at Weber State, Ogden, Utah, opened last month and houses a large control room with a connected recording space. Being the first part of an ongoing project, the recording studio is a step toward an adjacent larger space that will house another recording studio, performance space and lecture hall. The facilities will be connected and will allow for combined operations between the rooms.

Located in the Val. A. Browning Performing Arts Center, the new facility rounds out an existing program of concert halls, performance spaces and rehearsal facilities. Weber’s music recording program was launched in 2018, offering degrees in Sound Production and Recording. Aaron Hubbard, a member of the adjunct faculty Sound Production and Recording program, oversaw the new studio’s design and construction, working with Peter Grueneisen of non:zero architecture.”

“The building was built in the 1960s,” Hubbard says. “It was remodeled in the late 1990s, accommodating multiple large performance spaces and rehearsal facilities. After weighing the options, we built out two new spaces on the ground floor after excavating and installing a new floating-floor system to isolate the studio from the rest of the building.

“We had some big challenges to overcome, and we now have a professional recording studio in a good learning environment with great sight lines and a camera system that enhances the experience for the students,” he adds. “Working through the design process during a pandemic really opened our eyes to alternate ways of education. We added the infrastructure design to quickly capture lectures for video streaming. The result is a fantastic-sounding space that is set up for a great educational experience.”