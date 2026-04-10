Estonia’s MUBA Outfits with The Ones

The Sound Recording Studio within the Tallinn College of Music and Ballet has centered its two control rooms around Genelec The Ones speakers.

Tallinn, Estonia (April 10, 2026)—At the Sound Recording Studio within the Tallinn College of Music and Ballet, known popularly as MUBA, the two control rooms feature Genelec The Ones speakers, a brand choice dating back to the department’s origins.

Located in the heart of Estonia’s capital city, MUBA also includes four music halls, two auditoriums, six ballet studios and a plethora of classrooms and practice rooms. Created in 2022, the school unites three institutions: Tallinn Music High School, Tallinn Ballet School and Tallinn Georg Ots Music School.

“The origins of our department here at MUBA stretch right back to the Georg Ots Music School, which always had Genelec two-way monitors in its small studios,” explains Andres Olema, MUBA’s sound studio manager, “”so The Ones family offered us a familiar and trusted sound.”

“Control Room 1 houses our Rupert Neve Designs 5088 console and takes the user back to the ‘age of analog consoles’ for recording and mixing,” he continues. “It serves as our main control room for recording from our studio room, allowing our first course Sound Engineering students to do their mixing assignments fully analog with the Neve and outboard gear for the first half of the year.”

The space is equipped with a pair of Genelec 8341A coaxial nearfield models to complement the room’s main monitors which Olema says, “gives us the nearfield accuracy that you definitely need when working long hours with the console.”

In contrast, Control Room 2 is set up in a 5.1 configuration, deploying five 8351B coaxial models complemented with a 7370A subwoofer. “This space functions more as our ‘working in the box’ room, together with the possibility to get acquainted with 5.1 surround mixing,” comments Olema.