Alissia Named Artist-In-Residence at NYU’s Sony Audio Institute

New York, NY (November 26, 2025)—The Sony Audio Institute at New York University has announced that Grammy-nominated producer Alissia has been named as its inaugural Artist-In-Residence.

The Institute, launched earlier this year as a collaboration between NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development and Sony Corporation through its Personal Entertainment Business’ U.S. operations, connects students with industry leaders and cutting-edge audio technology. The appointment is the first in what will be an ongoing program to bring world-class music professionals directly into the academic environment.

Alissia, who made history as the ninth woman ever to receive a Grammy nomination for Producer of the Year (2025), brings an impressive roster of collaborations and a unique sound that has caught the attention of industry legends including Quincy Jones, Prince and funk legend Bootsy Collins. Her work spans collaborations with Anderson.Paak, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Nile Rodgers, Kaytranada and Calvin Harris.

The Artist-In-Residence program builds on the Sony Audio Institute’s vision to bridge academic learning with real-world industry experience. In the role, Alissia will work directly with Sony Audio Institute students and faculty to provide mentorship, creative guidance and real-world industry perspective drawn from her own experience, from her recent Grammy-nominated work to the release of “Hypnotic Night,” the debut single from her forthcoming artist project.

As part of her residency, Alissia will lead a masterclass at the Sony Audio Institute Studio on November 7 for an intimate group of students, providing direct feedback on their music and sharing insights into her process, including how Sony’s technology and solutions have shaped her work.

Alissia also will collaborate with Institute faculty to advise on a semester-long project uniting Music Business and Technology students, which will culminate in a presentation in Spring 2026 with feedback and evaluation.

“Alissia represents exactly the kind of innovative spirit and artistic excellence we want to share with our students,” said Larry S. Miller, Director of the Sony Audio Institute. “Her journey from working with funk legends to becoming a Grammy-nominated producer embodies the creative possibilities that emerge when artistry meets cutting-edge technology. We’re thrilled to have her as our inaugural Artist-In-Residence.”