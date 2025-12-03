Ardent Studios’ Amazing Return, Part 2

DON’T PASS UP PART ONE!

CONSOLES FOR A, B AND C AT ARDENT

“Our primary motivation for selecting the Neve 88R was to have a desk with comprehensive routing capabilities for tracking, mixing and scoring,” Ardent CEO and partner Mark Danger explains. “The dynamics processing is impeccable, the equalizers are musically resonant, and the microphone preamps produce outstanding sound. Robin Porter performed an exceptional design job on this desk.” The console supports up to 56 cue and effects sends in the mix, along with multiple stereo buses, enabling stems to be printed in a single pass with a simple press of a button. “Overall, having a desk that integrates tracking and mixing streamlines the production process and contributes to a sonically cohesive record.”

In Studio B, the Duality Fuse accommodates modern music production workflows by allowing transfer of DAW automation onto the console through SSL’s Delta plug-in. “This enhances productivity by eliminating workarounds and combines the advantages of hybrid and traditional mixing, while still allowing access to all outboard gear, if desired,” Danger states. This year also marks 40 years of SSL collaboration at Ardent, which has housed numerous 6000 and 9000 Series consoles, as well as a Duality SE. “We initially doubted replacing the 9000, but after using the Duality, we recognized it as the optimal choice both sonically and in terms of support and reliability.”

For Studio C, Danger sought a distinctive setup. In 2024, he contacted Phill Scholes, SSL VP of Technical Operations in Los Angeles, with a detailed wish list for an ideal large-format, fully analog console suitable for today’s production environment—specifically, a console surface controlling offboard analog circuitry, with full recall and DAW integration.

“Phill responded by informing me that I needed to sign an NDA—because what I had described matched exactly what they had designed for the Oracle.” The new console, utilizing SSL’s proprietary ActiveAnalogue technology for instant recall, was not expected to be publicly unveiled for several months. Ardent’s 48-channel SSL Oracle, one of the first units delivered, is expected to be installed by the end of the year.

As if that were not enough, Ardent also ordered a 48-channel Hum Audio N-Trophy console to complement the Oracle. This board is equipped with all discrete class A channels, a six-band passive EQ and a valve limiter on each channel. “We want the classic sound without the maintenance headaches,” Danger says. “The Hum Audio console has all the attributes of a contemporary design with a classic sonic approach. We knew we needed a classic front end, but the recall of the SSL for mixing, so this was a perfect marriage in our eyes.”

The installation of new consoles in every room diverges from the trend of many studios favoring vintage desks. However, Danger— who has invested years in maintaining vintage equipment—prefers modern components for their tighter tolerances and durability, resulting in less downtime and greater productivity, without compromising sonic quality.

“My argument is that these older desks sound magnificent when maintained in excellent condition,” he asserts. “But components wear out, and maintenance cannot always meet exacting standards. I would much rather have reliability, pedigree and proper monitoring than guesswork and inconsistency.”

VINTAGE-MODERN WORKFLOW

As renovations progressed, Danger contributed some of his own resources, including a collection of vintage outboard gear. “I engaged in a considerable amount of horse-trading, exchanging one vintage Pultec for six modern ones. I prefer the six that sound identical,” he explains. Nonetheless, the studio retains one original Fairchild 670, along with the Heritage Audio Ardent Edition Herchilds commissioned by the studio.

As for much of the new gear, Providence Sound & Vision was integral in its acquisition. The newly established Studio D features a DAW -centric setup with SSL UF8 fader controllers, a 56-channel Trident 24 console, a Dangerous 2 Bus+ and a Dangerous Monitor, complemented by a striking pair of Bowers and Wilkins 800 Diamond Series monitors. “Some clients prefer to operate a fader manually or work directly within the DAW. This room is designed to accommodate both approaches, suitable for multiple scenarios,” Danger says.

Studio B, configured for Dolby Atmos mixing, includes a B&W HTM81 D4 center-channel speaker, four in-wall CWM8.3 D speakers, and four CCM7.3 ceiling-mounted speakers. “To my mind, these are the finest speakers ever manufactured,” Danger states. “We chose McIntosh amplifiers due to their transformer-coupled outputs, which obviate concerns about FETs or transistors becoming obsolete. Paired with Prism Sound Dream AD128 converters used throughout the facility, visitors often remark, ‘I have never heard my music sound like this!’”

Recently, Ardent also acquired stereo pairs of Neumann KH 150 nearfield monitors for each room. The studio’s microphone collection now includes Neumann M149, U67 and the miniature MCM114 alongside existing selections such as BCM 705, U47, U67, M149, U47fet, UM57, U64, U87, as well as classic Sennheiser models.

Ardent remains deeply rooted in the legacy established by John Fry, and honoring that legacy is of utmost importance, Danger concludes.

“John Fry was dedicated to nurturing talent and creating a comfortable, creative environment. Even after his passing, he helped rebuild my confidence and instilled in me a renewed sense of purpose. I ensure that everyone we hire and collaborate with has the opportunity to learn to be a skilled engineer—both technically and musically. If we fail to uphold this tradition, it signifies the end of our ability to produce meaningful music.”