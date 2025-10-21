Bellman Cuts For Dead Rock West

Los Angeles, CA (October 21, 2025)—Everyone could use more love, and LA-based band Dead Rock West is ready for you to take it, with its new appropriately named album More Love. The new release on Omnivore was produced by John Doe and recorded, mixed, and mastered in LA by Grammy-winner Dave Way. Now the vinyl edition has been mastered at Bernie Grundman Mastering by Chris Bellman.

In fact, Bellman was busy in the cutting room cutting lacquers for both More Love and a reissue of the band’s self-produced debut Honey and Salt LP as well.

Fronted by Cindy Wasserman and Frank Lee Drennen, the new album finds the duo joined by David J. Carpenter on bass, D.J. Bonebrake on drums, multi- instrumentalist Geoff Pearlman, keyboardist Phil Parlapiano, special guests Elliot Easton and Greg Leisz on guitars, and Mike Bolger on horns.

Drennen commented on working with Chris Bellman, “He’s the absolute best! Not just his sound but everything about the session is always so much fun. In the past, he also mastered for vinyl our Peter Case-produced record “Bright Morning Stars,” and also mastered for vinyl our Mark Linett-produced. “It’s Everly Time.”