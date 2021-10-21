Blasting Room Documentary in the Works

The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, CO is getting the full documentary treatment, celebrating its role as the birthplace to crucial albums by Descendents, ALL, Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Good Riddance, NOFX, Less Than Jake, Hot Water Music, Lagwagon and more.

Fort Collins, CO (October 21, 2021)—While seminal punk rock studios continue to fall (this month’s demise of Alexandria, VA’s Inner Ear Studios being just the most recent example), some continue to survive and flourish. Now one of them — The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, CO — is getting the full documentary treatment, celebrating its role as the birthplace to crucial albums by Descendents, ALL, Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Good Riddance, NOFX, Less Than Jake, Hot Water Music, Lagwagon and more.

Appropriately titled The Blasting Room, the documentary by Static Age Productions and Kreativ Media (Filmage: The Story of Descendents/All) will trace the facility’s history, starting with how the studio was founded in 1994, when bandmembers from ALL used the advance for their next album to move from Los Angeles to Colorado, purchase a former furniture warehouse and open their own facility for recording, mixing and mastering.

With the announcement of the film comes the inevitable Kickstarter campaign, which will begin October 29, offering supporters merchandise, autographed items and rare releases. Perks will include a brand-new vinyl compilation of tracks chosen by the Blasting Room staff, including an exclusive song by Descendents that will only be available through the campaign.

“Just like the studio, the documentary is very DIY,” says producer and cinematographer Kevin Kirchner. “With a crew made up of friends and fans of the studio, the production team is counting on music fans to help bring the story to life and put it on the stage it deserves.”