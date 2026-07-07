Bringing the University of the Andes’ New Studio to Life

University of the Andes’ new recording studio building, La Caja de Música, sports structural acoustics, isolation, AV systems design and more from WSDG.

Bogotá, Colombia (July 7, 2026)—University of the Andes (Universidad de los Andes) in Bogotá has long wanted a professional recording studio building, and now after seven years of design and construction, it has one: the new La Caja de Música.

Envisioned as musical practice, recording, and film-mixing facility, La Caja de Música was uniquely designed by graduates of the university—Carolina Jaimes, Juan López, and Alejandro Puentes—who won an architectural competition to create the new building. Helping evaluate entries in the contest—and then provide structural acoustics, isolation and room acoustics, AV systems design, as well as Technical Interior Design for the entire project—was WSDG.

WSDG Senior Partner and Co-CEO Sergio Molho explains, “The University approached us because they wanted someone who could safeguard the acoustic criteria from day one, ensuring that the final facility would meet world-class technical standards while fully respecting the architects’ vision.”

The building is used for different disciplines—music education, performance, recording, and cinematic sound production—and the facility reflects that in its 1,399 sq ft (130m²), triple-height live room, designed as both a recording space and a flexible venue for recitals, rehearsals and teaching.

Molho notes, “It had to support everything from orchestral sessions to lectures, which meant full isolation, large-scale variable acoustics, and absolute flexibility.” The space is built upon a room-within-a-room construction for complete isolation. Further accommodating the site’s different uses, a series of motorized acoustic banners and movable wall elements can be used to change the room’s acoustics from a tight speech-focused sound to a reverberant, musical environment.

The adjacent control room (also designed by WSDG) supports Dolby Atmos and stereo workflows, making use of ADAM Audio studio monitors, custom diffusers, NC20-level isolation, and a minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired interior palette that visually ties back to the main room.

On the upper level, WSDG designed a Dolby Atmos film-mixing theatre, complete with ISO booth and educational cinema seating, where students to work with immersive, object-based audio. “We followed strict standards appropriate for both professional studios and educational facilities,” Molho explains. “This project demanded the latest technology, advanced acoustic criteria, and a high level of coordination with the architects to honor both performance and aesthetics.”