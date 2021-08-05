Carl Tatz Takes On Private Dolby Atmos Facility

Carl Tatz Design recently installed a PhantomFocus MixRoom in a private Pacific Northwest facility, setting it up with a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos sound system.

Nashville, TN (August 5, 2021)—Carl Tatz Design recently installed one of its trademark PhantomFocus MixRooms in a private Pacific Northwest facility, setting it up with a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos sound system.

A 22-month long project for CTD, the PhantomFocus MixRoom was part of a ground-up multimedia complex venture, all Dante connected, that included a full video production control center and large performance venue, also Dolby Atmos-enhanced and installed by E-coustics Systems.

The studio was outfitted with a variety of Precision Monitoring Instrument components, including 13 PFM HD-1000 Master Reference Monitors powered in turn by 13 300-Watt OA mono block amplifiers. Also on-hand are a pair of PF 8800 digital processors, four PFM ICE Cube-12 Subwoofers, a Carl Tatz Edition Argosy Workstation, nine custom PhantomFocus Monitor Stands and a PhantomFocus eChair.

Dan Sperry, Dolby Laboratories director of Content, remarked, “This is a spectacular job, with unsurpassed imaging and timbre – a showcase install.”

“This was an exciting project for us, having installed multiple 5.1 and 7.1 surround systems over the years, but never Atmos and never with our new PFM HD-1000 Monitors, so we jumped at the chance knowing it was going to be very special,” said studio designer Carl Tatz. “In the end, I think we were able to surpass everyone’s expectations—including our own.”