Charleston Band Tickled Pink by Telefunken

South Windsor, CT (January 29, 2025)—Charleston, SC-based synth-rock band Doom Flamingo recently filmed a series of videos at the Telefunken Soundstage at the Connecticut company’s headquarters, recording through the brand’s microphones.

Band manager Bryan Austin commented, “It was a real treat recording this session for Live from the Lab and to see the inner workings of Telefunken. Their founder, Toni Fishman, was a voracious listener and archivist who meticulously collected vintage microphones, amplifiers, consoles and recordings. The company is now faithfully restoring and preserving vintage gear and using it as a template for new hardware. The band was able to revisit their new ‘Measurements’ EP on a gorgeous soundstage through world class microphones run through an array of vintage amps.”

Doom Flamingo was formed in 2018 when its bassist was looking for an after-party act for his other band, Umphrey’s McGee, and helped assemble a cast of Charleston’s best jazz-jam-funk musicians, including Kanika Moore, keyboardist Ross Bogan and guitarist Thomas Kenney.

The band’s FOH engineer Mikey Foley recalled, “As the band sets up, I find the engineer in the tracking booth and am immediately met with a Santa’s workshop display of some of the most renowned and sought-after equipment the music world has ever known: API channel strips, full Neve desks, racks upon racks of 1081s and 1073s, Distressors and LA-2As, and the golden goose of their faithful recreations: The Fairchild 670. Like their namesake, they’ve taken the revered technology of the past and through love and passion, stopped it from going defunct, and thrown themselves into recreating and modernizing some of the world’s best gear.”

The multitrack audio files from the sessions are available for free download via clickable links below the individual performance videos. The 24-bit/48 kHz .wav audio files are labeled according to source, followed by the Telefunken microphone used (C12, AR-51, etc.).