Cover Story: Studio Class of 2022, Part 3

Mix is proud to showcase 18 exciting new creative spaces from some of the best studio designers and acousticians in the business. This year’s “Studio Class of 2022” of new or redesigned studios includes everything from beautifully realized personal studios (like the one on this month’s cover) to audio education institutions, sound-for-picture facilities, commercial complexes and mastering rooms. Most importantly, each of the studios is uniquely matched to the needs of its owner, realized with the help of a professional design team. Don’t miss out on Parts 1 and 2!

Cinematic Media — Mexico City

Malvicino Design Group

Cinematic Media is a full-service post-production complex focused on episodic television and film. Horacio Malvicino, principal of the Malvicino Design Group, handled the acoustic and technical design of six new Dolby Atmos-certified mix stages and sound editorial rooms, with help from architect/general contractor TADI Mexico. Two-time Oscar-nominated supervising sound editor and mixer Martin Hernandez heads up sound services at Cinematic Media, which is led by managing director Arturo Sedano. Each of the studios utilizes a pair of Focusrite RedNet HD32R 32-channel HD Dante network bridges and Red 4Pre 58-in/64-out Thunderbolt 2 and Pro Tools | HDcompatible audio interfaces. RedNet AM2 stereo audio monitoring units and RedNet X2P 2 2 Dante audio interfaces are also available on the stages. Each room also includes four Avid Pro Tools systems, for dialog, music and effects, and recording. Two rooms have Avid S6 control surfaces, while the other four offer S3s. Every room also includes JBL loudspeakers: four rooms are arranged in a 7.4.2 configuration, and the remaining two are in a 7.2 setup. All rooms are connected through Dante.

Spatial Mix Room at Metropolis Studios — London

Munro Acoustics

Metropolis Studios went online with this 3D audio mixing facility in July 2021, making this studio the highest Dolby resolution in the UK at 11.1.8. Designed by Munro Acoustics, the control room follows a flexible “hub studio” approach with a custom-designed console that can be moved anywhere in the room to accommodate a variety of workflows. The mix room is also connected to Studios A and B, enabling live broadcast in immersive formats. With the loudspeakers arrayed at 30 degrees of separation, the audio monitoring is designed to accommodate all surround formats, including Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA. Selected equipment includes Neumann monitors, DAD monitor operating module and converters, Dolby Atmos Mastering Suite RMU, Pro Tools Ultimate and Reaper, and a wide variety of plug-ins.

Reverb and Echo — Hugo, Minn.

HD Acoustics

Reverb and Echo, located just outside of Minneapolis, is a new studio designed by Jeff Hedback of HD Acoustics. The facility was completed in January 2022 within a new purpose-constructed building that serves as the shop for Zod Audio, as well as Reverb and Echo. Hedback describes the design as a “mash-up of post-modern lines and textures with rustic wood tones.” There is a large control room surrounded by a 700-squarefoot live room, large booth and smaller vocal booth. Acoustic interiors feature a variety of tuned devices, such as custom acoustical scattering pieces, broadband absorbers and wood pallets. The studio was built by general contractor Jason Jahnke and Dan Duerloo, and features a rare Neve Broadcast console, ProAC and Tannoy monitors, Soundcraft Delta DLX, Pro Tools HD 2018 Native, Logic 9, and a wide array of instruments, processors, plug-ins and mics.

ACE Studios — Guangzhou, China

WSDG

A growing need for studios capable of hosting classical, popular and traditional music artists led a select group of professors, artists and recording engineers at the Xinghai Conservatory of Music to engage WSDG (Walters-Storyk Design Group) to develop this new studio in the Haihu Bay Art Park Building. ACE Studios features a 1,345-squarefoot live room designed to provide an appropriate acoustical environment for the studio’s “crown jewel,” a brand-new, 9-foot Steinway D-274 grand piano. Acoustical treatments in the live room include ceiling clouds fashioned from ribbed wooden slats set into a raised rectangular cavity, crafted to enhance the piano’s acoustic resonance. The 240-square-foot control room has fabric-covered wall panels and a large window to provide clear sightlines into the live room. Equipment includes an Avid C24 control surface, DPA mics and a host of outboard equipment.

The Woods — Glenford, N.Y.

SIA Acoustics

Located in a meadow outside of Woodstock, N.Y., on an old campground site, The Woods studio, designed by SIA Acoustics, provides a countryside feel with lots of natural light and views of the adjacent pond. The room was designed for owner/engineer Todd Adelman to record live bands, with a 600-square-foot live room, two iso booths, a lounge and a large control room equipped with API 1604 and Trident 80 consoles, Neve 1073 preamps, Pultec EQP-1A3 equalizers, Ampex and ATR tape machines, and a wide variety of vintage and state-of-the-art processors.

Cucamonga Sound Studio — Upland, Calif.

Haverstick Designs

Engineer Robert Armatas worked with studio designer Gavin Haverstick of Haverstick Designs, audio consultant Brian Gross of Vintage King, and contractor/ builder AIC Interior to create this personal studio within his home. A main bedroom and closet were transformed into a control room and iso booth to facilitate Armatas’ post-production work. Haverstick designed custom diffusors and ceiling cloud treatments, along with various stone and wood aesthetic elements to create a warm environment. A Flex-48 Adaptive Treatment System from Acoustical Fulfillment gives the control room low-frequency control and the ability to change the liveliness during tracking in the rear of the room. Equipment includes Barefoot Mini Main 12 monitors, Trinnov ST2, Burl B80 Mothership, Manley Massive Passive and a Rupert Neve Designs 5059 summing mixer.