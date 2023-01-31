David Kershenbaum Works at Home with BiG SiX Consoles

Los Angeles, CA (January 31, 2023)—Multi-platinum producer David Kershenbaum built out a home studio to enable him to keep working during the pandemic, outfitting it with a variety of SSL products, including a pair of BiG SiX consoles.

“I have always worked and continue to produce in commercial studios with the finest analog equipment. In early 2020, as the pandemic was raging, it became almost impossible to continue producing in these facilities. I needed an alternative. I already owned a very extensive home Pro Tools rig, but I was limited to only the ‘in-the-box’ system,” says Kershenbaum, who previously owned a major commercial facility housing huge SSL consoles as well as a pair of two of the first AWS900 analog desks to be delivered by SSL.​

Kershenbaum, who has worked on Grammy-winning hits for the likes of Tracy Chapman, Duran Duran, Joe Jackson, Bryan Adams and Supertramp, initially worked with a pair of SSL SiX CH 500 Series modules. He installed a BiG SiX to give himself more channels and liked it so much that he added a second console.

“It’s a summing mixer with G Series compressors and EQ as well as converters and monitoring,” Kershenbaum says. “It’s an amazing value package, almost like a novel little console. I like the compressors on each of the four mono channels, but I don’t tend to use them as much as I use the G-Series Bus compressor. I can really spread everything out, do all my submixing, and then put mixes through the BiG SiXes as a final, almost like a big outboard box.”

Kershenbaum, a former record executive at major record labels and an entertainment entrepreneur who also established a film music supervision division and a music publishing company, continues, “Today, along with working in the commercial studios, I can work effortlessly in my private home studio, doing online remote productions, sending stems out of Pro Tools, and summing them through my magic boxes — the two BiG SiXes.

​“The minute you put these BiG SiXes in the circuit, things get glued together and sound great. Everything has its place. It just sounds like a record. Everything sounds so great, so much like the 4000 and 9000 series consoles I am so accustomed to. I find that very pleasing.”