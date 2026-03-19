Embassy Studios Takes Manhattan

Embassy Studios, a five-room facility with views of the Empire State Building, has put out its shingle in midtown NYC.

New York, NY (March 19, 2026)—New York’s music industry has been undergoing a renaissance in recent years, and underlining that uptick is the arrival of a new, multi-room recording facility in midtown Manhattan—Embassy Studios.

Housed in the Engineering Building on 39th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, Embassy features five rooms, including a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos control room, and technology from Solid State Logic, Augspurger, PMC, ATC and other industry-standard manufacturers. The site aims to draw artists, producers, creators and media professionals with its mix of tools and spaces for recording, mixing, mastering, and end-to-end production for music, film production, podcasting and more.

Embassy offers dedicated production suites and a podcast room optimized for production, writing sessions and voiceovers. The spaces also provide integrated Dante connectivity throughout, plus there are fully-integrated video capture tools available to aid collaboration and documentation.

Embassy’s technical rooms boast washes of natural light, expansive 20-foot ceilings throughout, and views of the Empire State Building. The facility was designed in collaboration with Brooklyn-based construction partners CS Scott, Manhattan-based architect MAOarch, LSTN Consultants, Embassy Studios’ General Manager Kyle Christmas, and interior designer Lisa Babar. Integration was led by Sweetwater Integration team Project Manager Brian Wharton, Sales Designer Mark Salamone, Engineer Jason DeChristopher, and Sales Engineer Aaron Vidusek.

“Embassy Studios is a modern production facility offering uncompromising sound quality for music, voiceover, film, and television. We designed it with a fully integrated, end-to-end infrastructure to support both a collaborative creative space and business operations, all under one roof,” commented Chief Operating Officer, Vanessa Sanchez.