Evergreen Enterprise Experience Launches Studio One

Burbank, CA (February 25, 2025)—Evergreen Enterprise Experience LLC has unveiled a new room at its expansive music production and post-production campus in Burbank.

Studio One, the flagship production room at the revitalized historic Enterprise Studios, features a new 72-channel SSL Duality Fuse SuperAnalogue mixing console. Evergreen Studios, home to Harvey Mason Media and Enterprise’s sister complex on the campus, installed the very first Duality Fuse in the world in Studio A when that facility opened in 2021.

Enterprise’s Studio One will principally serve as a home base for songwriter and producer, Freddy Wexler but will also be available for commercial bookings. Wexler’s songs have been recorded by numerous artists, including Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne and others. Most recently, he persuaded Billy Joel to record his first new song in more than 30 years, a writing and production collaboration that included recording string overdubs through the Duality Fuse at Evergreen Studios.

​“Everyone knows what an SSL sounds like and what a G Series Bus Compressor sounds like,” says Laurence Anslow, chief engineer at Evergreen Studios, who worked on the Billy Joel strings session. “The number one thing for me about the Duality Fuse console is the reliability. In all the time that we’ve had it, nothing has ever gone wrong with it. We haven’t had a channel fail; we haven’t had a fader go bad. It sits there and it just works.”

​In addition to Studio A and the Evergreen Stage, a 3,000-square-foot scoring stage/live room with three iso booths, the Evergreen Studios complex encompasses a Dolby Atmos-certified TV and film dub stage, editing suites/post-production rooms plus additional studios and writing rooms as well as conference rooms, kitchens and lounges. There is a large outdoor courtyard and parking space for over 50 vehicles.

The new Enterprise Studio One control room is huge, says Neil Portnow, partner of Evergreen Enterprise Experience LLC. “It was previously a production room and is three or four times the size of the control room at Evergreen. The live room is spectacular, too, with really high ceilings and a great iso booth.”

Acoustician George Augspurger consulted on the new Studio One build-out. “We found out that he had been involved in the original design and acoustics for both Evergreen and Enterprise. He gave us a blueprint for the room design work that he thought we should do, which we followed,” Portnow says. Augspurger also consulted on Evergreen Studios’ acoustic design.