Fire Rips Through Portland’s Burn Money Studios

A fire destroyed Portland, Oregon's Burn Money Studios last week, placing the facility's future in doubt after nine years as a creative hub to the local music community.

Portland, OR (August 20, 2025)—Proving its name to be all too prophetic, Burn Money Studios in Portland, Oregon went up in flames on August 13, as a fire tore through the SE 9th Avenue warehouse that the facility shared with two other businesses, Humango Toys and Wicker Woodworks.

The fire reportedly started in a nearby business and spread throughout the building, destroying the contents of all three tenants in the process. The fire is still under investigation.

Founded in 2016, Burn Music hosted hundreds of artists over the years and became a focal point for numerous creatives in the region. The studio recorded a wide variety of genres, and offered services like mixing, mastering, podcast editing, music lessons, rehearsal space and more.

According to the studio’s GoFundMe campaign, “As of right now, insurance claims have been denied due to clerical errors, and will take months, if ever, to see a claim approved. The studio was able to salvage some of their equipment, but many works of art, supplies, and furniture were lost to the fire. The entire building is condemned and Burn Money needs to relocate asap to continue doing what they do best, making and producing music.”

Former OVO artist ILoveMakonnen, best known for his 2014 hit “Tuesday” with Drake, has been involved with the studio since it began and was inside Burn Money the night before the fire; he told local TV news KPTV, “It’s a tough loss, it is. We definitely made something special. In the community and in the area. We’d hate to have to see this go away.”