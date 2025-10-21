Finneas on Mixing Immersive…in a Mercedes

Los Angeles, CA (October 21, 2025)—Back in 2022, Mercedes-Benz, Apple Music and Universal Music Group (UMG) announced that, for the first time, a non-Apple device—a Mercedes car—would natively support Dolby Atmos mix approvals.

This month, Mercedes-Benz, UMG and Dolby Laboratories demonstrated how the rear cabin of a Mercedes-Maybach can serve as a fully equipped Dolby Atmos sound studio.

Introduced as a “mobile creative hub” under the moniker “Crafted in a Mercedes-Benz,” the concept Mercedes-Maybach allows artists and producers to plug in their laptops and mix, monitor and fine-tune their music in the back seat of the car. The system, which Mercedes-Benz is considering for future production, also allows for individual control of the car’s advanced speaker setup.

The product was unveiled at an exclusive event at the Interscope Studio in Los Angeles. Among the special guests were multiple Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning Finneas, also known for his work with Billie Eilish, and Aron Forbes, celebrated for his collaborations with artists including Billie Eilish, Finneas, Conan Gray, Banks, Halsey and others.

“A lot of people experience music in their cars—so being able to create and edit music in this space was a fun challenge and highly satisfying to do,” Finneas said. “The Mercedes-Benz sound system is so precise, and the setup so intuitive, it’s exciting to be able produce music with different listening experiences in mind.”

According to the 2022 joint announcement, “Cars have become one of the most frequently used music devices nowadays. While 90% of the world’s population listens to music, an average person does so for 961 hours per year. Over 70% of music consumers state they listen to music mostly in a car. Next to this, almost 72% of car drivers state that they cannot imagine a car ride without music, while for two out of three of the respondents, in-car sound quality is important or very important.”