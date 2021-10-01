Infinite Power Studios Upgrades

Burnley, UK (September 30, 2021)—Producer and sound designer Matia Simovich, now the sole owner of Infinite Power Studios after the recent departure of producers Rhys Fulber and John Fryer, has installed a Neve 8424 console at the facility.

“Initially, I was looking at the Neve Genesys range, but when I heard about the launch of the 8424, I arranged to demo the desk and quickly recognized that it was better suited to my needs,” Simovich says. “It offered everything I was used to on a large-format mixer, but it was scaled to a size that made more sense in a control room where space is tight.”

Also, he says, “I’ve spent many years making records on a different brand of console, and I was looking for an alternative sound. The 8424 offered the traditional Neve blend of transformers on the mix bus, but it was a lot punchier than I expected it to be. The sound is cleaner and there is more separation, plus the stereo image is huge. I realized this was the new sound I was looking for and now that I’ve started working on it, I am really happy with my choice.”

Simovich relocated to Los Angeles in 2017 when Rhys Fulber, known for his work with Front Line Assembly and Fear Factory, and John Fryer, whose credits include Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails, invited him to join their studio. When the pandemic hit, Fulber and Fryer both decided to move closer to their family roots and Simovich took over the facility.

Simovich began his audio career in San Francisco, where he quickly became prominent on the electronic and experimental music circuit. He initially worked as an in-house producer and sound designer at Asphodel Studios/Recombinant Media Labs, where he collaborated with the likes of M.I.A., Keith Hillebrandt, Blixa Bargeld and others. He also worked at Different Fur in San Francisco then Assault & Battery in London, later returning to the Bay Area.

Neve partner Vintage King supplied and installed the new desk. “Both Neve and Vintage King were really great,” Simovich says. “They are all lovely people to work with and very professional. Once I had decided the desk was for me, I had to wait a while for it to be shipped, so I took the opportunity to rewire the studio and have new furniture installed. When it did finally arrive, I was all set and had a host of projects ready to go.”