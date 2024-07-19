Jimmy Douglass Adds Atmos Room

Miami, FL (July 19, 2024)—Five-time Grammy Award-winning engineer and producer Jimmy Douglass didn’t need to buy any speakers when he added a Dolby Atmos room to his two stereo rooms, because he had plenty already.

“I had about 20 KRK monitors in my inventory, so I decided to use those to build my Dolby system, and I love how you really get to hear the definition and the distance in the surround production,” says Douglass, who has been using KRK speakers for nearly 20 years.

During his time in the music industry, Douglass has worked with a wide variety of artists, from Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, and Foreigner, to contemporary performers such as Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Pharrell Williams and many more.

His Miami studio houses a collection of V-Series V8 and Classic 8 powered studio monitors with S10 powered studio subwoofers. “KRK speakers can handle the levels required for hip-hop. I can blow them up, and they can really push that power out,” he shares. “They have tone even without a subwoofer, and are nice and crisp sounding. I use them a lot in both my Dolby and stereo rooms.”

He adds, “Another advantage of KRK is that I can move them around with ease. I have them on stands around the room, which makes it a portable configuration. I can break it down at any time, and I don’t have to commit. To me, that is the beauty of that system.”

Douglass says he also appreciates the aesthetic appeal of the KRK brand. “One of my favorite elements of KRK is the easily identifiable color of those woofers; the yellow really stands out,” he says.

As for recent projects, he reports, “I was lucky enough to get to redo Justin Timberlake’s catalog in Atmos. My KRKs were very instrumental to that project. The songs sound amazing when you get to hear them on the speakers in the immersive environment. I tried to listen back on my phone in binaural, but I was not getting the spatial dimension that I was experiencing from listening through speakers. So, those were very important throughout the whole process. Whatever projects I have coming down the line, I am working on them with my KRKs.”