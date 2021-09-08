Kingside Studio Reups with Neve

Burnley, UK (September 8, 2021)—Kingside Studio, a residential facility in rural Sweden, has replaced an aging Neve VRP60 with a new Neve 8424 console.

Prior to buying an 8424 console, studio owner, producer and engineer Otto Wellton had already purchased a 1073 OPX, a 1073 DPX and various 500 series products. In addition, his previous console was a Neve VRP60 — and it was because this was coming to the end of its working life that he decided to investigate a replacement.

“Our old Neve VRP60 console had strong merits but was started to give us some reliability issues due to its age,” he explains. “That feeling of anxiety led us to utilize a growing number of external preamps and that, combined with today’s way of constantly changing mixes until they are literally on Spotify, made it hard to make small changes or balance more than one project at a time. As a result, we were working more and more in the box and using the console as a very substantial monitor controller/summing device.”

Given the way Kingside Studio customers were working, Wellton felt that the Neve 8424 would fit the bill perfectly. “I’m a bit of a gearhead and was fairly well informed about the console when I decided to buy it,” he says. “I read about it in various pro audio publications and eventually contacted Anders Glantz, at AMS Neve’s local dealer, Soundware Sweden, to arrange a demo. Anders is a good friend of mine and he’s been second to none throughout this process. The desk was installed in early summer and is now operating as a central hub that connects all of the studio’s outboard equipment.”

Kingside Studio is a highly diversified production facility that attracts a wide range of projects and clients. As well as external customers, Wellton also uses the facility to record artists signed to the record label he runs with his wife, Linda.

“Since the arrival of the 8424 we´ve been using it to mix an album for Swedish/Sudanese artist Abu Diop,” he says. “We have also recorded an Americana album and two jazz albums, and recorded and mixed a pop EP.”