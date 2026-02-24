Kingsize Soundlabs Updates with New Console

Los Angeles, CA (February 24, 2026)—Dave Trumfio’s Kingsize Soundlabs has updated Studio A in its Glassell Park facility with the installation of a new Solid State Logic Origin 32.

The desk, a 32-channel analog mixing console sports 16 buses, E Series EQ and PureDrive mic preamps across all 32 channels, along with 64 faders available for monitoring and mixdown.

The new Origin replaced a vintage console that had resided in the room for the last 20 years and not only had maintenance issues but also lacked some of the functionality necessary for today’s production workflows. Trumfio notes, “Ronna, my wife, who manages the studio, pretty much gave me an ultimatum and said it needed to be one of three major brands,” in order to maximize the room’s booking potential.

Kingsize Soundlabs originated in Chicago, but Trumfrio came to L.A. in 2000 and reopened there, bringing with him gear but also the studio’s founding ethos: “We’ve always been an affordable recording studio. Coming up through the late Eighties and Nineties, we always made space for up-and-coming indie bands to make records.”

He feels the new desk is in keeping with his facility’s aim to provide clients with bang for the buck, noting that he’s “very happy with the way the Origin sounds, especially the new PureDrive mic pre’s; you can run them super clean, or you can run them in their ‘colorful’ DRIVE mode. In modern culture, once they are in the box, a lot of people stay in the box, so the front end is really important, whether you are super conservative or you want to go for it and print some tone. For that front-end type of tracking workflow, getting an Origin was a no-brainer.”