LEC Studios Opens in Miami Metro Area

LEC Studios, a new facility featuring podcast, recording and performance spaces as well as other amenities has opened in the Miami metropolitan area.

Doral, FL (July 16, 2026)—LEC Studios, a new facility featuring podcast, recording and performance spaces as well as other amenities has opened in the Miami metropolitan area.

The project is the first dedicated recording studio to be built by Humberto Alvarez, CEO and founder of parent company Logistic Events Corp. (LEC). Alvarez has spent more than two decades building businesses across temporary infrastructure, event services, hospitality, themed entertainment and media production. The Doral complex also encompasses a production facility, concert venue and video post-production studio, and additionally supports the brand’s new record label initiative.

The new commercial recording studio centers around an SSL Origin 32-channel analog console mounted in sculptural furniture custom-designed and built by Malvicino Design Group, which handled the overall studio and acoustic design and system integration at the facility. Much of the work at the recording studio, which is outfitted with a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos monitoring system, is focused on developing new artists while also supporting established professionals.

​Horacio Malvicino, managing director of Malvicino Design Group, selected the Origin based on its similarity to one of SSL’s most iconic consoles. “I was such a huge fan of the 4k back in the day,” he says. “Compared to vintage 4000-series consoles, Origin feels slightly cleaner and tighter in the low end, with a lower noise floor and more refined stereo imaging. It strikes a great balance between classic SSL punch and modern transparency rather than relying on heavy coloration. Overall, the console sounds open, punchy, clean and unmistakably SSL.”

​The console was also chosen as a perfect fit for a modern hybrid studio environment, Malvicino says. “Today’s workflow is heavily DAW-centered, and Origin works exceptionally well as the front-end for recording, monitoring, analogue summing, cue sends and outboard routing. What makes the console special is that it preserves the classic SSL inline workflow while adapting naturally to modern DAW-based production.”