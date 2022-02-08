London Studio Takes Control of ITB Mixing

Burnley, UK (February 7, 2022)—The Recording Studio London, a U.K. music recording and production company that specializes in writing production, recording and artist development, has installed a Neve 8424 console at one of its two East London locations.

According to producer and artist Paul Visser, “It reminds me of mixing on a large format console.” Visser co-owns The Recording Studio London, which is spread across two commercial spaces in East London, with Joe Barboza and Dave Ferguson. The three are not only producers and artists but also bandmates in the band Black Orchid Empire. They set up the studio in 2014.

“We used to produce in other studios but eventually decided to get our own place,” says Barboza, who is the band’s singer and guitarist. “We now have a larger tracking, mixing and mastering studio with a live room in Mile End and a smaller writing and production space in Star Lane. The 8424 has been installed in the Mile End studio and our clients love it! The few attended sessions I’ve done so far have been great, and ergonomically the studio is now a much nicer place to be, which is a huge bonus.”

Neve recently introduced an automation package for the 8424 and this, according to Visser, was a main reason why The Recording Studio London chose the console: “I’ve always wanted physical control over the in-the-box mix, but never found a solution like this before. As we were one of the first 8424 users to receive the flying faders, we weren’t sure exactly what to expect but the functionality is great — the scribble strips are awesome, and the faders feel perfect. It’s actually better than I’d hoped! Having the benefit of the analog path combined with the very well-implemented DAW control has already been a major benefit to us.”

Barboza adds, “The console’s layout and small footprint are very well thought through and powerful without being overly complex. Actually, one of the main reasons it worked as an option for us was that the preamps and EQ are external to the console. We already have outboard for those — meaning we weren’t spending money on features we didn’t need to duplicate. That said, we also ordered a Neve 1073OPX and two 1073EQLBs, which are also amazing.”