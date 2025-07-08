London’s ReKognition Sound Upgrades Monitors

ReKognition Sound in London recently upgraded its monitoring with new speakers that producer-engineer Sean Genockey has something of a history with.

London, UK (July 8, 2025)—Producer-engineer Sean Genockey has upgraded his personal space at ReKognition Sound in London with a pair of Genelec 8351B three-way coaxial monitors.

Located within London’s Metropolis Studios, ReKognition Sound was co-founded by Genockey. and Jesse Wood and serves as the HQ for their ReKognition Sound label. With more than two decades in the industry, Genockey’s journey has spanned global tours with his band Moke, collaborations with artists like the Manic Street Preachers and Suede and a long apprenticeship under producer Dave Eringa.

ReKognition’s hybrid studio sits directly beside Metropolis Studio B—which Genockey regularly uses for live tracking—and serves as a precision-focused mixing and finishing space. It’s there that he crafts records for artists including Craig Silvey, NewDad, Futureheads, Jasmine Rodgers, Scott Matthews, Jace Everett and Ronnie Wood.

The front end is intentionally simple: great mics, Neve-style preamps, a few compressors and trusted vintage pedals. “The magic isn’t in the plug-ins, it’s in the players,” Genockey says. “My job is to get it right at source, fast, and then not get in the way.”

This philosophy is exactly why the Genelec 8351Bs are now central to his workflow. “I grew up in studios with massive full-range mains. This little setup gives me that same confidence. It’s forensic, but it still feels like music. You’re not distracted by dips or harshness, you can think about emotion and instinct.”

Having been calibrated by Genelec’s Andy Bensley using GLM software, the system has changed the way Genockey trusts the room, he says. “Andy came in, did the full sweep with GLM and suddenly I wasn’t second-guessing myself anymore. I can make big decisions fast and I know they’ll hold up.”

He concludes, “Whether I’m handing off stems to someone in Nashville or mixing something Craig Silvey started, I know it’s solid. What I hear is what they’ll hear.”