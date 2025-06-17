Making Tracks at an Old Train Station

The Music Station, a creative hub launched by Warner Music Spain and Warner Chappell Music in Madrid, has been outfitted with equipment from SSL.

Madrid, Spain (June 16, 2025)—The Music Station, a creative hub launched by Warner Music Spain and Warner Chappell Music in Madrid, has been outfitted with equipment from SSL.

Designed and built within Madrid’s former Príncipe Pio North Station, the facility houses several music production spaces, outfitted with an SSL Origin 32-channel analog mixing console in the flagship tracking and mixing room, and U Series controllers and SSL 2+ interfaces in breakout production spaces. The artist-friendly complex is combined with a non-traditional working environment for the company’s employees.

“We have five studios; one is equipped for Dolby Atmos where the Origin is installed, then we have two production suites and then two additional rooms with vocal booths for songwriting and small recording sessions,” says Álvaro Marin, lead audio engineer, one of three in-house engineers at the facility. Each of the four breakout production suites features two SSL UF8 advanced DAW controllers, a UC1 plug-in controller and an SSL 2+ audio interface. A pair of SSL 12 audio interfaces are available when more I/O is required in the writing rooms.

The facilities are available to any artists signed to the record label or Warner Music Group’s publishing arm, who book studio time via an app. “Some of these studios have up to three or four sessions a day,” Marin reports.

​The Music Station spans 10,000 square meters (nearly 108,000 square feet) across three floors at the old train station, which was built in 1861 and lay abandoned for about 40 years until a renovation project began in 2018. The station’s central hall is now a concert venue that holds 2,000 people (1,000 seated), and there is also a small showcase stage with an 11.1.6 immersive speaker system, a green screen stage, rehearsal spaces, educational amenities and staff co-working spaces.

The Origin is positioned in Studio One, overlooking the current train station, a room that is equipped for immersive 9.1.6 Dolby Atmos listening and mixing. “We’ve turned out almost 150 Atmos mixes for Warner Music since we started doing them a couple of years ago,” Marin says. “Dolby Labs were heavily involved with this project.”

​The Origin is typically used for tracking sessions in the adjacent live space, which measures around 35 square meters (370 square feet), and to mix live shows in the venue for streaming release. Live performance projects have included Demarco Flamenco and Fangoria.