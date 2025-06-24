Manny Marroquin, Sony Team to Find Next Generation of Audio Pros

North Hollywood, CA (June 24, 2025)—18-time Grammy-winning mix engineer Manny Marroquin will team with Larrabee Studios and Sony Corporation’s audio division for the inaugural Larrabee Studios Creator Seminar. The all-expenses paid event, taking place August 11-15, will bring up to 15 music creators from around the U.S. to Larrabee to create, learn and collaborate under the guidance of Marroquin and other top industry pros.

The seminar will be personally curated by Marroquin (Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Lana Del Rey, John Mayer, The Rolling Stones). Attendees will engage in a hands-on curriculum of workshops, studio sessions and one-on-one mentoring; participants will gain insights and have access to professional-grade tools, as well as network within a tight-knit, creative setting.

Other industry pros involved in the program will lead sessions and provide mentorship, including Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Jason Evigan (Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, Benson Boone); A&R executive/manager Chris Anokute (Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea, Bebe Rexha, Muni Long); A&R executive Evan Lipschutz, founder of management, publishing and record company Double Down 11; Grammy-winning producer/songwriter John Hill (Rihanna, Florence + the Machine, Portugal. The Man); and Grammy-winning producer/artist Terrace Martin, known for his work with Kendrick Lamar, Herbie Hancock, Snoop Dogg and others.

Sony will provide participants access to MDR-MV1 open-back headphones and access to its 360 Virtual Mixing Environment (360VME), a spatial sound technology that replicates the acoustic environment of a professional studio over headphones. Sony will create custom profiles for each participant using the technology, allowing them to continue mixing as if they’re still in the studio, no matter where they are. Beyond technology, attendees will also benefit from mentorship and direct support from members of the Sony’s Pro Audio team.

Marroquin offered, “It’s about opening minds and building futures. We’re bringing in creators who may not come from traditional industry pipelines—but they have the talent, the drive, and the hunger to learn. Our job is to create the kind of space where that spark can turn into something powerful.”

Applications are now open to U.S. residents aged 21 and over at larrabeestudioscreatorseries.com. Finalists will be selected by Manny Marroquin and a panel of industry professionals.