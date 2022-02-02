Manny Marroquin Ties Into Flock

Los Angeles, CA (February 1, 2022)—Grammy-winning mixer Manny Marroquin recently installed Flock Audio’s Patch digitally-controlled patchbay routing solution at Larrabee Studios and has used it constantly since.

When Marroquin first used the Patch System, he employed it for Post Malone’s forthcoming album. “I changed one of the compressors and bypass each one and the vocals were just amazing — all because of this piece of gear,” he said. “I used it on the entire album that’s going to be released in a few months.”

Marroquin first discovered the Patch System while talking to A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel. “I got the system and all of a sudden it changed the way I was mixing forever,” Marroquin said. “It’s so easy to use. This was exactly what I had been looking for for the last 20 years.”

It’s difficult to think of a Billboard Top 40 hit album that Marroquin hasn’t had a hand in mixing over the last two decades. With some 10 Grammy awards to his name, he keeps busy at LA’s legendary Larrabee Studios, juggling several projects at a time.

Since installing the system in Studio 2 of Larrabee Studios, where he’s mixed for more than 20 years, Marroquin said he’s used the Flock System on 100% of his projects, from Charlie Puth to Lizzo to Camilla Cabello. Working on so many major projects at once, Marroquin and his assistant have had to work quickly.

“I have a lot of projects on my plate,” he explained. “When I’m mixing, my assistant might be in another part of the building and by the time I find him, any inspiration I had is gone. Having access to all my outboard gear and my plug-ins is the best of both worlds and the Patch helps me achieve that.”

Marroquin’s Patch System went straight to the patchbay. The second unit, which he’s anticipating installing in the next few months, will be used with the console.

“I’ve been mixing records since I was 18 years old, so for me to get excited over something, it takes a lot because I’ve seen it all,” Marroquin said. “But the Patch System is the most inspirational thing I’ve had in my room in a long time. I don’t like using the word ‘gamechanger’ because I think it’s overused, but the Patch System really is a gamechanger for me.”