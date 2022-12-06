Miami’s Criteria Studios Refreshes Studio D

Miami, FL (December 6, 2022)—Multi-room production facility Criteria Studios has renovated its Studio D, reopening the vocal recording, overdubbing and mixing room with an SSL Origin console, SSL UF8 advanced DAW controller and eight 500 Series SSL E-DYN 611 E Series dynamics modules.

“It has been marvelously received,” says Trevor Fletcher, VP/general manager of Criteria Recording Studios, of the new Origin. Alicia Keys, rapper Rod Wave, Latin artists Anuel AA and Yandel, of Winsin & Yandel, and pop and R&B artist Shenseea have all worked in the room since it reopened, he reports.

“The console is easy to use and perfect for the modern hybrid workflow. Studio D has been packed since we reopened it. Now my problem is that I don’t have four of those rooms,” he says.

One of the most successful recording studios in the United States, Criteria Studios, established in 1958 by jazz trumpeter Mack Emerman, has produced hundreds of gold records, along with chart-topping albums and singles too numerous to count. The facility has also had a long relationship with Solid State Logic and currently also houses two 9096J consoles in Studios A and E, a Duality in Studio F and an AWS 900 in Studio B in addition to the new Origin.

Feedback from engineers and producers who have used the new Origin since it was installed have been very positive, Fletcher also reports. “They tell me that the preamps sound great — modern, clear and open. And the ability to engage PureDrive for a little more grit is great, especially for tracking sessions. It’s reminiscent of how the old 9000 sounds. Although Origin is a simpler console then the Duality or the 9000Js that we have, it builds on the legacy of SSL at Criteria in a complementary way.”

Measuring a fraction over six feet long, the new Origin has replaced a much larger 80-input SSL 9000J in Studio D, which features a sizable live booth with floor-to-ceiling glass. “We also upgraded other elements in the room at the same time as installing the Origin, in terms of crossovers, amplification and replacing drivers and subwoofers, as well as fabric and lighting. Everything has combined for a completely different feel in that space,” Fletcher says.

The time was right for a refresh of Studio D, he adds: “To keep a multi-room recording facility successful, you have to update. You must keep an eye on the needs of your clientele and adjust accordingly, and the Origin is a natural progression. It dovetails nicely with the way a vast majority of records are being made these days.”