Mix LA Adds New Desk, Appoints Veteran Engineer

Los Angeles, CA (April 4, 2022)—Five-time Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge recently installed an SSL Origin analog mixing console in Studio D, a new room at his Mix LA facility.

“When Origin first arrived at AES ’19 and was first unveiled to my brother Tom and I, we both knew that this was going to be a big winner for us,” says Lord-Alge. “It gives you 32 upper and lower channels with EQs and sends, and in the center section you can mount a UF8 controller for automation. The great thing about Origin is that it is a classic analog desk with great sounding mic preamps.”

As for the new room at Mix LA, which also houses an SSL 4064 G Series originally installed in 1986, “I wanted to offer a place where artists could stay for a longer period of time and make music without compromise,” Lord-Alge says. “For instance, one of my clients, Dwight Yoakam, likes to camp out and spend weeks making sure his vocals and guitars are perfect. Studio D is designed for that kind of one-on-one work between artist and engineer.”

Lord-Alge has appointed veteran engineer Marc DeSisto to run the new room. DeSisto, who began his career in Boston in 1979, has worked as an engineer on both coasts of the U.S. at facilities including Fleetwood Recording, Sound Castle and on staff at A&M Studios, where he worked on projects for Michelle Branch, Stevie Nicks, Joe Cocker and Melissa Etheridge before going independent.

“Getting on the console was really quick and it sounded fantastic,” DeSisto reports. “Origin takes it to another level and makes other mixes seem small. Also, I am noticing how quiet the console is—there is no noise anywhere, and the switches don’t make any noise.”

For his mix sessions, DeSisto is summing to eight stereo pairs and finds the E-Series ‘Black Knob’ style EQ section quite flexible: “You really can spread the sound out quite a bit with the console’s Black EQ. We used the Black style EQs at A&M, and this design is just so musical.”