Mix’s Recording Studio Class of 2025: Part 5

Closing out Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished studios to open over the last 12 months.

In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished recording studios that have opened during the past year. Included are innovative new workspaces for composers, musicians, engineers and producers all around the globe, presented in random order. Don’t pass up Part One, Part Two, Part Three or Part Four!

Siren Studios NYC | New York City

Malekpour Design Partners

Siren Studios NYC, opened in late 2024 in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, was designed by Dave Malekpour and Michael Bashkangi of Malekpour Design Partners, together with Pro Audio Design’s John Songdahl (system engineer), Ken Simon (systems integration and installation) and Atrain Taveras (project manager). The second studio created by the team with owner Chris Sanders, it is centered around a dual Slate Raven MTX system and massive Augspurger Quattro 415-Sub218 monitors, framed by a custom front wall that features wooden slats backed with thick felt, balancing absorption and diffusion. Jocavi wall-traps and light wall-traps provide broadband absorption and bass trapping. In the back of the room, Jocavi Squary diffusors, made from hollow porcelain, add natural diffusion to smooth reflections and expand the stereo image.

Harmony Recording Studio | Nosara, Costa Rica

Steven Durr Designs

Available at a daily rate for guests of the Harmony Hotel in Costa Rica, this private studio—designed by Danish record producer, songwriter and composer Rasmus Bille Bähncke and Steven Durr Designs—is in a newly renovated bungalow just steps from the Pacific Ocean. The studio’s console houses an API The Box with PMC monitors and outboard gear, and offers views of a private outdoor terrace and native plants through the control room window. The 380-square-foot control room and adjoining vocal booth are acoustically treated while also embracing the hotel’s low-key, high-style aesthetic. Architectural design was by Loop Design Studio with Pauline Steenkamer of Nosara Design handling interior design.

Pressburger Theatre, Pinewood Studios | Iver, England

Munro Acoustics

A request to upgrade the Pressburger Theatre dubbing stage at the 85-year-old Pinewood Studios, just outside of London, for Dolby Atmos mixes provided Munro Acoustics, who last rebuilt the room in 2004, to refurbish the entire studio. Munro provided the redesign, building work and finishes while Pinewood handled the technical installation. Mindful of not changing the sound of the iconic room—Munro took detailed acoustic measurements before, during and after the work—the refurb retained some of the base acoustic treatments, but all surface treatments and finishes were replaced, with extensive use of wood. The room now features a dual-operator, 2 x 24-fader Avid M40 S6 control surface and a 48-speaker JBL Custom Cinema screen and surround monitoring system driven by Crown amps that handles Atmos Theatrical and Home Entertainment, as well as IMAX 12.0 and other formats.

Wondersmith Audio | Acton, Mass.

Designed by owner Daniel Fox

Wondersmith Audio, owned and operated by producer, engineer and educator Daniel Fox, is a production and mixing studio housed in a restored 1830 post-and-beam saltbox barn. It also functions as an educational hub and a working showroom for the pro audio brands represented by Wondersmith Audio’s sales division. The open-concept room, designed and built by Ben Dryer of Woodcat LLC using oldgrowth and reclaimed wood, features 20-foot ceilings, with the original hayloft creating a unique architectural and acoustic feature. Matthew Azevedo of Acentech designed the custom acoustic treatments, consisting of tuned bass traps and broadband absorption, which were constructed by Eric Pearce of Soundwall Construction. System integration was by Joe Ziemba and Gavin Paddock.