Mix’s Recording Studio Class of 2026, Part 4

In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished studios that have opened over the past 12 months—from some of the world’s top studio designers.

In Mix’s “Class Of” annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished recording studios that have opened during the past year. Included are innovative new workspaces for composers, musicians, engineers and producers all around the globe. Text by Steve Harvey.

DON’T MISS PART 1, PART 2 and PART 3!

Little Sur Studios | Monterey Bay, Calif.

Yanchar Design and Consulting, Carl Yanchar, and Wavespace, Jonathan Deans

Opened in March 2026 and conceived as an artist retreat, Little Sur Studios sits on 70 acres of redwood forest overlooking Monterey Bay and features a 23-by-18-foot control room tuned for accurate translation across both stereo and immersive formats, with particular attention to low-frequency control, imaging and mix consistency.

The room houses a 32-channel Rupert Neve Designs 5088 console paired with a fully integrated 9.1.6 Dolby Atmos monitoring system, with a soffitmounted Augspurger Classic 215 system with dual Augspurger 18-inch subs delivering extended low-frequency response and high SPL capability. Notable outboard gear includes eight rare Focusrite ISA110 modules from the legendary Focusrite Studio Console and vintage 1176 Revision D compressors sourced from Tittenhurst Park’s Ascot Sound Studios, famously associated with John Lennon and Ringo Starr.

Embassy Studios | New York, N.Y.

Embassy Studios

Embassy Studios is in the historic Engineering Building in Midtown Manhattan and offers 20-foot-high ceilings and panoramic views of the Empire State Building. The complex was designed as a full-service creative hub in collaboration with C.S. Scott (construction), MAOarch (architecture) and interior designer Lisa Babar, and features a facility-wide Dante network. The four production studio control rooms all feature Augspurger monitoring, with ATC, Focal and PMC alternatives, and SSL mixing consoles, including an Origin, AWS 948 and two Matrix2 Deltas. A Dolby Atmos room is outfitted with a 7.1.4 PMC monitor setup while a versatile multimedia room accommodates press interviews, podcast recordings, live streaming and creative video sessions.

Hujing Digital Media & Entertainment Group Studios | Beijing, China

WSDG, Silvia Molho

Located at Alibaba’s headquarters, the complex is the dedicated production facility for YOUKU and Damai Entertainment, purpose-built for music production, ADR and immersive audio post. WSDG, led by Silvia Molho and Víctor Cañellas, was engaged to deliver a complete recording studio design and systems package encompassing four specialized control rooms, a large live room and multiple iso booths. Each offers its own spatial character while maintaining visual cohesion through light wood detailing, curved ceilings and soffits, with abundant natural light and a warm interior aesthetic. Control Room A pairs an AMS Neve Genesys Black G4 with ATC SCM300ASL Pro mains and Amphion 9.1.6 Atmos monitoring.

Control Room B handles ADR with a Kali Audio 7.1.4 system and direct sightlines to adjacent performance spaces. Control Rooms C and D serve as immersive mix suites with Genelec and Kali Audio 7.1.4 Atmos monitoring, respectively.

Wingbeats Recording Studio | Brewster, Mass.

Sonic-Space, Lou Clark

Wingbeats offers seven tracking and control rooms networked with AES67, Merging Technologies conversion and Anubis monitor controllers. Lou Clark led a design team comprising Richard Pugsley, Christy and Peter Haig, Andy Degahnal and facility owner Dan Pfeiffer. The 500-sq.-ft. Control Room A offers sightlines into the 2,200-sq.-ft. scoring stage and large iso rooms, and sports a Neve Genesys G64 console with Egglestonworks Viginti, Genelec 8341 and Genelec 7.1.4 Atmos monitoring and classic outboard gear. A DAD Core256 integrates the room with the AES67 network. Control Room B supports 7.1.4 and is linked to a 400-sq.-ft. tracking room and a vocal iso booth. A Production and Editing Suite features Avid S1 control and Genelec 8341 speakers.

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR THE CONCLUSION!