Musical Couple Share a Passion for Monitors

Vienna, Austria (May 29, 2024)—Forced off the road by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, award-winning classical violinist Rusanda Panfili began working on remote recording sessions using her laptop. Four years later, she has a fully equipped studio outfitted with Amphion monitors—and so does her husband.

Panfili, born in Moldova, raised in Romania and now living in Austria, has been a soloist on the Hans Zimmer Live touring production and on the orchestral recreations of the Oscar-winning composer’s music, The World of Hans Zimmer, for nine years. She can be heard on several of Zimmer’s film scores and leads her own world music ensemble, which also works with Zimmer. She also releases projects under her own name, as a violinist and as a synthesizer player, and is a featured soloist on Bocelli’s 2024 European and U.S. arena tours.

When live performances and large ensemble recording sessions were put on hold in early 2020, Panfili added audio engineering and music mixing to a list of talents that already included composing, arranging and producing. But it wasn’t until she met Johannes Winkler, a sound engineer, composer, producer and her future husband, that she realized just how good her mixes could sound.

“I went to his studio and listened to music on his Amphions. He has the Two18s with the FlexBase25 bass extension system. I realized how important listening on good speakers is. There was a quality and transparency,” she reports.

The couple subsequently moved to a three-story house located outside of Vienna and set up their respective studios, hers on the top floor, her husband’s on the ground floor. Panfili had not yet upgraded her speakers: “I was so unhappy with the speakers that I had. I was constantly going to my husband’s studio, and the mixes that I was doing in my studio were just so terrible,” she says. After acquiring her own pair of Amphions, she says, “I’m so happy, because in my room the One15s are absolutely ideal. Even my husband comes to listen to his mixes in my room!”