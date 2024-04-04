New 7.1.4 Studio Opens in Italy

Bologna, Italy (April 4, 2024)—Marco Borsatti, a mixing and mastering engineer based in Bologna, Italy, has installed a 7.1.4 PMC monitor system in his new studio.

Located on the ground floor of a historic building that dates back to 1565, Marco Borsatti Studio was built from scratch with help from Florence-based acoustic design and consultancy, Studio Sound Service.

The large control room has plenty of natural daylight, and a vocal booth for recording vocals, guitars and overdubs. In addition to the PMC monitors, Marco’s control room is also equipped with an Avid D-Control console, ProTools with two Avid HDX cards, two Matrix Studio and two Avid 16-16 In/Out for Outboard Inserts and a host of analog gear from manufacturers such as Thermionic, Retro, Manley, Tube Tech, Lidcraft, Vertigo, API, Neve, Chandler, GML and DBX.

Borsatti, who has been recognized for his audio engineering work on three Latin Grammy-winning records with Laura Pausini, says much of his work now revolves around mixing in Dolby Atmos. “I started mixing in Dolby Atmos in 2021 and my first project was Mammamia by Italian rock band Måneskin, which was released worldwide,” he says. “That was hugely satisfying for me as I have always liked experimenting with new types of work, so I adapted my old studio to incorporate an Atmos system. When I decided to relocate, I designed my new studio specifically for Dolby Atmos.”

For monitoring, Marco chose PMC speakers based on his previous experiences with them. “Before I moved out of my old studio, I demoed some PMC result6 monitors and liked them so much that I bought a pair. I have always mixed with Yamaha NS10 with a sub, and over the last 30 years, I have become so used to these monitors that I couldn’t find anything else that pleased or satisfied me…. However, for me, the PMC result6 monitors have now become a more beautiful alternative.”

Those monitors now form part of his new Atmos system, which comprises PMC6-2s for left and right front channels, nine result6 monitors for the surround and height channels and a TwoTwo Sub2 sub-woofer.