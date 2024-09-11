New Monitors Help Bring the Mix Home for Robin Hunt

Attendorn, Germany (September 11, 2024)—Originally from the Netherlands, music mixer Robin Hunt recently completed a new studio at his home in Attendorn, Germany, that features soffited PMC IB2S XBD monitors.

Hunt began planning the new room two years ago. “My self-built Berlin studio no longer met my needs, so I connected with acoustician Jochen Veith, of JV Acoustics, with the vision of building my own mix room at my home in Attendorn. It took two years to complete the studio, which finally became operational in June 2024.”

It reportedly wasn’t until Hunt visited Wisseloord Studios in the Netherlands that he realized which monitors he wanted. “My mixes need to sound good on any system and this is where PMC comes in,” he says. “I took along one of my own tracks and when I played it through the PMCs, it translated so much better in that room.

“The combination of the monitoring and the acoustics is what makes a room work. Jochen excels at this, and it is one of the main reasons why he got to design Wisseloord Studios. When he built my room, he took the same approach and designed the room around the PMC monitoring. His experience of the brand was also a deciding factor. He knows PMC products inside out and was able to recommend exactly the right monitors for my studio.”

“We decided pretty early on that we’d use PMC monitors and have them soffit mounted,” Veith says. “The room acoustic treatment, which was entirely delivered by my company, is based on a modular concept but on a highly professional level. Robin and members of his family did most of the building of the studio by themselves and that wasn’t an easy job, so chapeau from my side!”