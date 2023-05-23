Pair By Pair, Studio Plans for Immersive Monitoring

East Tampa, FL (May 22, 2023)—Grand Bay Recording Studios opened last September in its own building within the Ybor City Historic District of East Tampa, FL. Founders/owner Alex Romero and his wife, Lorena Romero, the studio’s CFO, created the multi-room facility after operating studios in other areas of the city since 2018.

The Romeros opened the three-room, 5,700-square-foot facility with two of the rooms outfitted each with a pair of Genelec 8361AP monitors as mains, with one of the rooms featuring the white-clad version. In addition, one pair of Genelec 8340AP is used as a second mix-reference monitor. All the Genelec monitors were purchased through Magic Audio of Orlando, FL.

Alex Romero noted, “I love the way they sound, and especially the fact that the 8361 has plenty of low end even without having to use a subwoofer,” he explains. “We have a 7370A sub on hand, but the 8361A’s low end goes down so smoothly that we don’t need it. I’ve found that that’s a good thing for many music clients: too much low end available can get you into trouble when trying to balance a mix. The 8361A gives you everything you need for a well-balanced mix.”

Romero, who is known by his mix handle MixedByLex on recordings such as Internet Money’s “Somebody” ft. Lil Tecca and A Boogie and Iann Dior’s album Industry Plant, is also a fan of the GLM software. He says he was able to install and position the 8361As himself for the rooms’ dimensions and geometry, he reports, using the software.

“I’m not an acoustician, but I know what I want in the way a room should sound,” he says. “I plug in the monitors and load the software, enter the room dimensions, and Genelec does all the work. It gives me accurate monitoring and imaging, and it’s so much easier to use than the other software out there.”

Romero has also integrated Genelec’s GLM and AutoCal into Grand Bay Recording’s education program as a way to explain acoustics, treatments and acoustical solutions to students. He adds, “We’re buying them in pairs now, aiming to create a Dolby Atmos monitoring system eventually. The 8361 is going to be the foundation for that, too.”