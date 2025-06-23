Peek Inside Deadmau5’s Modular Lab Studio

This new creative space for Deadmau5 and his modular synths, created by Pilchner Schoustal International, is a highlight from Mix’s Class of 2025 studio design list.

Campbellville, Ontario, Canada (June 23, 2025)—A mainstay of the electronic music world, Deadmau5 (aka Joel Zimmerman) has worked multiple times with Pilchner Schoustal International to create personal recording spaces. After having designed a sizable control room for the producer/DJ, studio designers Martin Pilchner and Rick Schoustal recently returned to Deadmau5’s Campbellville, Ontario base to design and build an impressive second room completed earlier this year—a new separate studio for his modular systems.

Deadmau5 had run out of space for the extensive synth collection in his main Atmos control room, so the new room is devoted exclusively to his modular units. Musical elements created on the modular synth modules are sent to the main room, where his integrated synth collection still resides.

The acoustic design of the new Modular Lab accommodates the integrated synth modules, which have been ergonomically positioned for flexibility and ease of use. A key concern with the design was to ensure the room could accommodate the massive number of modules, providing accessibility at a moment’s notice.

Monitoring is handled in the room via a prototype pair of custom-made Telegrapher Rhino nearfield speakers with no correction, thanks to 12-inch-thick sound absorption in the front ceiling and a walnut sound diffusor—similar to that used in the main control room—in the rear ceiling.

Full-depth, wide-band sound absorption in the front wall is combined with custom-made, angular sound absorption modules manufactured by Technature on the upper side and rear wall surfaces.