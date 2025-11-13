Peek Inside Johnny Cash’s Home Studio

Hendersonville, TN (November 13, 2025)—In the annals of American music, few musicians cast a bigger shadow than the late Johnny Cash. Variously a rebel, poet, family man and dark soul, The Man in Black created indelible music that emanated from deep inside, regardless of whether he was singing an original or covering someone else’s song. In his later years, he recorded many of his tracks inside his home studio—the Cash Cabin—and now a new short film welcomes you into that creative inner sanctum.

Created for clothing retailer Huckberry, the 16-minute short follows producer / musician John Carter Cash as he takes us through the cabin, located on the family estate in Hendersonville, TN. Equal parts studio, crash pad and family museum, the building is jammed with instruments and artifacts that illustrate the journeys of both father and son.

The younger Cash leads viewers through the live room, discussing the drum sound that is obtained by the vaulted ceiling; a vocal booth called The Fish Room due to the many trophy fish on its walls; and lots more. Some of the highlights include a mantlepiece signed by famous visitors of the past—and that’s everyone from Eddie Arnold to Snoop Dogg to Jimmy Page to Taylor Swift, to name only a few. Nearby hangs framed instructions jotted down by the elder Cash to his then-10-year-old son on how to play “I Walk The Line.” The music history runs deep in the cabin.

“Lots of musicians, master musicians, have sat in this room and listened to someone’s song and then figured out how they were going to translate that song,” says Carter Cash as he introduces us to the heart of the studio: The Console Room.

Here, he shares the histories of a beloved haggard sofa, a set of custom boomerangs (turns out The Man in Black was a champion boomerang thrower), his father’s oak rocking chair, his own Grammy Awards, gifts from friends like Marty Stuart and more. It all makes for a beguiling clash of art, serendipity and technology. “There’s really no science in the way that we laid this place out,” Carter Cash says. “I mean, it’s eclectic—it basically looks like the interior of my mind.”

While the tour never gets very close to the Cash Cabin’s studio hardware, familiar gear can be spotted from afar, like an Avid Artist Mix control surface and Rupert Neve Designs 5060 Centerpiece 24×2 desktop mixer on the desk, surrounded by Yamaha NS10M and Dynaudio BM-15 studio monitors.

Truthfully, however, you can find a rundown of all the equipment at the studio’s own website; what the film really drives home is the ineffable quality that makes the cabin special—its vibe—and that can’t be bought anywhere. Watching the leisurely paced video, it feels like you’re hanging out in the Cash Cabin, and when the clip is finally over, you don’t really want to leave.