Philharmonic Studios Boasts New Mic Collection

Vernon Hills, IL (January 25, 2023)―Philharmonic Studios, a new, upscale, full-service, multi-room recording studio just north of Chicago, has been using multiple vocal and instrument mics from DPA Microphones for projects such as solo piano, brass, strings and choral ensembles.

Philharmonic Studios currently utilizes several of the brand’s pencil mics, including the 4011 cardioids, 2011 twin cardioids, 4015 wide cardioids, 4006 omnidirectional condensers and the 4041 omnidirectional large diaphragm microphones. The studio also calls on DPA’s new 4055 kick drum microphone and 4099 CORE instrument microphones.

“Whether used individually or in matched pairs, the 4011 is truly a great microphone,” Greg Miner, Philharmonic Studios’ owner and recording engineer, noted. “It takes EQ well and is quickly becoming my first call for many sources. A pair of 4011s were the first DPAs I ever bought after hearing of the brand through trade publications and online forums. The brand was always spoken of with the highest regard, and since that first purchase, I haven’t looked back. From drum overheads to brass, even as a main stereo pickup, DPA mics consistently provide excellent results.”

Miner has been applying other DPA Microphones in his work as well. “The 4055 [kick drum mic] and 4099 [CORE instrument mic] are superb options for the drum kit and percussion sources,” he opined. “They accurately capture all the attack of these instruments, with headroom to spare. The 4006 and its related accessories have also allowed me to capture sources with the greatest possible fidelity. When paired with the company’s Acoustic Pressure Equalizer accessory, this mic is a fantastic choice for stereo, LCR, Decca and immersive ensemble work. I also must make special mention of the 4041, as nothing I’ve encountered can capture a room like these microphones can.”