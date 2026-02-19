Philly’s Spice House Sound Recording Studio Hits The Market

Philadelphia, PA (February 19, 2026)—Everyone needs a little spice in their life, and if you’re looking for a studio in the Philly area, that might turn out to be Spice House Sound—the entire facility, including its gear and attached residence, has hit the market with an asking price of $3.3 million.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Located in the trendy Fishtown neighborhood, the facility was built inside an 1885 horse stable, and designed by Walters-Storyk Design Group. Uniquely, the sale includes everything in the studio—console, outboard units, microphones, new and vintage instruments, computers, furniture and more—as well as name rights, making for a fully turnkey experience. The studio also sports its own kitchenette and private bathroom.

The recording facility itself offers roughly 2,000 square feet of space, centering around a 650-square-foot live room with a 25-foot-high ceiling. It’s situated next to a 120-square-foot iso booth/overflow mix station and a 90-square-foot sound lock that can double as recording space. The control room, built upon room-within-room construction, is 400 square feet and can accommodate up to 10 people; above it is a loft that can be used for storage or recording. The facility is outfitted with wall-mounted acoustic panels, and many of those walls have been covered in reclaimed barn wood.

Attached to the studio is a two-story, three-bedroom residence that includes its own kitchen, garage parking, two half-baths and a full bathroom, and a vaulted-ceiling living room that includes a skylight.

Over the years, the facility has hosted sessions by Meek Mill, Deer Tick, Dr. Dog, The Disco Biscuits, Meshell Ndegeocello, The Wombats and Triptych, among others. Meanwhile, corporate clients have included Apple Music, UMG, Sony Music, Secretly Canadian, Coors Light and Discovery Channel.

Fishtown destinations that are walkable from Spice House Sound include Riverwards Produce, Kalaya, Suraya, Reanimator Coffee and other retail spaces.

Local realtor Philly Home Girls has the listing.