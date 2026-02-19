Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Philly’s Spice House Sound Recording Studio Hits The Market

Philly’s Spice House Sound—the WSDG-designed studio, attached residence and all gear—is for sale for $3.3m.

By Clive Young ⋅

Spice House Studio and its attached residential home can be seen at the fore, across from the construction site.
Spice House Sound and its attached residential home can be seen at the fore, across from four dark vehicles.

Philadelphia, PA (February 19, 2026)—Everyone needs a little spice in their life, and if you’re looking for a studio in the Philly area, that might turn out to be Spice House Sound—the entire facility, including its gear and attached residence, has hit the market with an asking price of $3.3 million.

Located in the trendy Fishtown neighborhood, the facility was built inside an 1885 horse stable, and designed by Walters-Storyk Design Group. Uniquely, the sale includes everything in the studio—console, outboard units, microphones, new and vintage instruments, computers, furniture and more—as well as name rights, making for a fully turnkey experience. The studio also sports its own kitchenette and private bathroom.

Spice House Studio's large control room.
Spice House Sound’s large control room.
The credenza of outboard gear—and all equipment in the facility—comes with the studio purchase.
The credenza of outboard gear—and all equipment in the facility—comes with the studio purchase.
The 650-square-foot live room sports a 25-foot-high ceiling.
The 650-square-foot live room sports a 25-foot-high ceiling.

The recording facility itself offers roughly 2,000 square feet of space, centering around a 650-square-foot live room with a 25-foot-high ceiling. It’s situated next to a 120-square-foot iso booth/overflow mix station and a 90-square-foot sound lock that can double as recording space. The control room, built upon room-within-room construction, is 400 square feet and can accommodate up to 10 people; above it is a loft that can be used for storage or recording. The facility is outfitted with wall-mounted acoustic panels, and many of those walls have been covered in reclaimed barn wood.

Attached to the studio is a two-story, three-bedroom residence.
Attached to the studio is a two-story, three-bedroom residence.

Attached to the studio is a two-story, three-bedroom residence that includes its own kitchen, garage parking, two half-baths and a full bathroom, and a vaulted-ceiling living room that includes a skylight.

• Guitar Center, AVDG to Tackle Nashville’s New Nissan Stadium

Over the years, the facility has hosted sessions by Meek Mill, Deer Tick, Dr. Dog, The Disco Biscuits, Meshell Ndegeocello, The Wombats and Triptych, among others. Meanwhile, corporate clients have included Apple Music, UMG, Sony Music, Secretly Canadian, Coors Light and Discovery Channel.

Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!

Fishtown destinations that are walkable from Spice House Sound include Riverwards Produce, Kalaya, Suraya, Reanimator Coffee and other retail spaces.

Local realtor Philly Home Girls has the listing.

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

Tags ⋅

Close