Pirate Picks Pioneer Pro Audio

Pirate Studios runs 750 24-hour, keyless and contactless studio and rehearsal spaces in 24 cities around the world; now they're outfitted with gear from Pioneer.

Los Angeles, CA (July 12, 2021) — Pirate Studios runs 750 24-hour, keyless and contactless studio and rehearsal spaces in 24 cities around the world, including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York; Berlin, Dublin, Edinburgh, Liverpool and London. The rehearsal and creative spaces, designed for DJs, musicians, bands and podcasts, are outfitted with gear from Pioneer Professional Audio.

Liz Regan, head of Operations, Pirate Studios, U.S., noted, “Several years ago, DJ rehearsal rooms weren’t a thing, so we responded to customer demand by retrofitting an existing band rehearsal room in Birmingham, England. We equipped the space with a desk, two Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2s, a DJM-900NXS2, and two XPRS10 monitors.”

As Pirate Studios opened more facilities across the UK, the range of products offered expanded. By the end of 2019, Pioneer Professional Audio’s XPRS Speakers were installed in all band rehearsal rooms and HDJ-X5 headphones in all recording and podcast studios.

For economy of scale and client convenience, all Pirate sites are designed around a standard template and include equipment. For most sessions, customers only need to bring a minimum of their own gear, such as laptops, hard drives or personal instruments. The DJ studios specifically now include CDJ-2000NXS2 multi players, DJM-900NXS2 4-channel mixers, XPRS Series speakers and subwoofers and HDJ-X5 over-ear headphones.

Pioneer • https://www.pioneerproaudio.com

Pirate • www.pirate.com