Prajin Parlay Studioz Installs Harrison 32Classic

Irvine, CA (December 12, 2024)—On the heels of Peso Pluma’s success over the past two years, George Prajin, CEO of Prajin Music Group, has upgraded his Prajin Parlay Studioz with the first Harrison 32Classic analog mixing console to come off the production line.

Prajin, who signed Pluma to his company at the end of 2021, has helped guide the breakout Mexican music star to the top of the charts, a Grammy Award, 12 Billboard Latin Music Awards and a sold-out arena tour in just two years. Prajin’s firm, headquartered in Irvine, CA, offers management, record label and music production services; he opened Prajin Parlay Studioz in Anaheim, CA in 2021.

Grammy Award-winning engineer, mixer and producer Ernesto “Neto” Fernández has been using the new Harrison console. “At first sight, it looks like your traditional analog console,” he says, “but where I see the power is with the whole Dante setup and the routing capabilities. It’s like a big interface for your computer and is really impressive. Plus, the preamps and EQ sound fantastic.”

Fernández won two Grammy Awards in February 2024, for his work on Peso Pluma’s Génesis album as well as Chiquis Rivera’s Diamantes album, which also won a 2024 Latin Grammy Award in November. Fernández is also nominated for a 2025 Grammy for his involvement in Peso Pluma’s current album, ÉXODO, which was streamed 29 million times on Spotify in its first 24 hours after its release on June 20.

​The decision to install a Harrison 32Classic was driven by Pluma’s co-manager, Herminio Morales, whose brother, Jessie, professionally known as El Original de la Sierra, is also signed to Prajin. “Herminio went to school for audio engineering and was taught on a Harrison board; I believe it was an original 32C,” Fernández says.

Introduced in 1975, the 32C was Harrison’s first console to offer company founder Dave Harrison’s inline design concept and was reportedly the world’s first desk with 32 multitrack buses. “I also had experience with Harrison because where I learned, back in the ’90s, had a Harrison MR4. So when the 32Classic came up it was nostalgic, you could say, and Herminio ended up purchasing it,” Fernández adds.

Consumption of Mexican regional music, such as corridos, banda, ranchera, norteño, mariachi and sierreño, reportedly increased by over 40% in the U.S. during 2023. The Pajin group now represents numerous rising stars of Mexican music, including Santa Fe Klan, Código FN, Jasiel Nuñez, Tito Double P, Dareyes de la Sierra and Raul Vega.