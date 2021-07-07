Precision Sound Reopens After Three-Year Renovation

New York, NY (July 7, 2021)—Music recording facility Precision Sound, on New York City’s Upper West Side, has reopened after an extensive three-year renovation.

According to founder and chief engineer Alex Sterling, ” Precision Sound is a brand-new facility at the top level of any recording space available in Manhattan.” The studio offers a fully equipped and spacious control room, live room with isolation booth and a critical listening lounge.

A 48-channel SSL Duality Delta console is the centerpiece of the control room, along with ATC SCM110 main monitors, and outboard equipment from Rupert Neve Designs, Manley, Maselec, Retro, UA, Chandler, Bricasti, Eventide and others.

Precision Sound was developed by an extensive team of designers under Sterling’s direction. Acoustics design, speaker decoupling system and patch bay fabrication was by Horacio Malvicino of Malvicino Design Group. Architecture and interior design were by Steve Marchetti and Angelo Caranese of Studio Marchetti. Technical systems design and installation were handled by Crossley Acoustics, led by Matthew Schaefer, while technical furniture design and acoustic fabric installation were taken on by Crossley Acoustics, led by Timothy Crossley.

“I run a studio that provides many different engineering services, and with the renovation, I wanted to offer a variety of new resources to my clients,” Sterling explains. “To accomplish the extensive new wiring work, I wanted to use a leading cable brand. Based on my experience with Sommer Cable in the past, I felt like it was the right choice to wire the new space with Sommer.”

As it happened, Sterling had one particular type of Sommer Cable in mind. “We chose the SC-Mistral cable that is compatible with analog signals as well as AES/EBU digital signals. The higher signal bandwidth of AES cable has sonic benefits for analog signals as well.”

The entire studio was rebuilt from scratch, with full isolation, floating floors and silent central air conditioning. “Our noise performance criteria was very strict, and the result is one of the quietest recording spaces in New York City.”

“Alex has a lot of gear that requires both analog and digital wiring,” Horacio Malvicino explains. “In the past, we used separate cables for analog audio and AES/EBU digital gear, but Sommer’s Mistral cable serves both purposes. The tech install team wired the whole studio with just this cable, which made the job much easier.”

