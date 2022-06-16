Producer and His Puppet Adopt Prism

Las Vegas, NV (June 15, 2022)—U.S.-based producer, composer and educator Reid Stefan, who also goes by The Realest Puppet in the Game, a character initially created to promote his Whole Loops sample pack brand, has installed Prism Sound’s multichannel Titan audio interface at his facility in Las Vegas, NV.

Stefan’s decision to purchase a Titan was reportedly made after he heard the unit in action at Luca Pretolesi’s Studio DMI facility in Las Vegas. The six-times Grammy-nominated mixing and mastering engineer is Stefan’s mentor and has been using Prism Sound conversion for many years.

“I figured they must be special if Luca had one in his desk,” Stefan explains. “Music sounds so natural and wide in his rooms, and even in headphones, but having used common consumer interfaces for more than 10 years, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be able to switch brands or re-think my workflow. However, I was very curious to find out good all-in-one audio interfaces really could sound, especially as my previous interface was good at everything. I wanted to see if an interface from a company like Prism Sound that specializes in input/output sound quality and conversion was any better.”

Reid put a Prism Sound Titan through its paces during a recording session with Karra, an artist he has been developing and producing for the last two years. “As I was engineering my first session with the Titan, Karra asked ‘Is it just me or do the headphones and mic sound crisper than usual?,’” he explains. “After recording, I listened through my monitors and could easily hear more stereo width, low-end clarity, and tiny details that I’ve never heard before in my home studio. The difference was immediately noticeable.

“We didn’t want to return the demo unit, so I got one for my studio. I should also add that the installation and setup was so easy there was almost nothing to it. Prism Sound’s Audio Control app is perfectly streamlined for routing analogue hardware, controlling levels, latency free headphone monitoring, and all the essentials.”

Stefan uses his puppet to deliver tutorials that help people learn the fundamentals of their music tools so that they can improve their production and engineering skills. These have generated nearly 300,000 YouTube subscribers and over 194,000 followers on Instagram.