Producer Finds Balance at L.A.’s Riott House

Los Angeles, CA (June 16, 2022)—Barry Pointer, a producer and owner of Los Angeles-based Riott House Studio, has has been using KRK V-Series 8 studio monitors when working alongside some of the biggest names in music.

After starting his career in music for film and television, Pointer reportedly decided to focus more exclusively on his passion for music producing, recording and mixing and went all in, building his first studio in L.A. Today, his newest studio, Riott House, operates as both a space to host artists and their production teams, and a private studio where Pointer can personally work on projects that come to him.

With a client base that includes the likes of The Creatures, L.A. Rats (Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie, John 5, Tommy Clufetos), Vixen and others, Pointer says he knew he needed monitors that would accurately project what he intends to be heard by the listener.

“When I set up the KRK V8 studio monitors, I instantly fell in love with what I was hearing,” Pointer says, “not only in the studio but when I listen back in other environments as well. There is no color in the sound; no boosted low end; no over accentuated mids or highs. It’s just a well-balanced sound that completely represents my mixes. Over the years, I have tried many different studio monitors, some two and three times the price of the V8s, and the V8s are the winner for me.”