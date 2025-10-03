Recording Academy’s P&E Wing Issues Emergency Prep Recommendations

Santa Monica, CA (October 3, 2025)—The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing has released a new free resource intended to help recording professionals prepare for natural disasters, unforeseen emergencies and business interruptions, titled Studio Emergency Preparation Recommendations.

At the upcoming AES Show 2025 in Long Beach on October 24 from 1:15pm-2:15pm PDT, the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing will present a panel discussion titled “Studio Emergency Preparation.” This session, based on the guide’s release, will address a critical challenge for today’s recording professionals: How to prepare for and respond effectively to operational disruptions and natural and climate-related disasters.

The concept of the new resource was initially proposed by mastering engineer Anna Frick, who was forced to evacuate her studio during the 2021 Colorado wildfires. Her experience highlighted the critical need for a unified and practical tool for the recording community—one that could help protect lives, gear, data and livelihoods in moments of crisis.

Frick says, “In the moment, when you’re facing the threat of losing everything, it’s extremely difficult to think clearly or know what to prioritize. Having a plan, and knowing you’ve already done the hard thinking, can make all the difference. I hope this guide gives peace of mind to others in our community and helps them protect not just their gear, but their creative futures.”

The Studio Emergency Preparation Recommendations document includes a detailed Quick Reference Guide Worksheet for capturing essential studio and emergency information, a one-sheet tip list for improving everyday safety, and instructions on risk assessment, hazard-specific planning and insurance considerations.

It also offers studio-focused strategies for business continuity, emergency communication and remote work. Drawing on FEMA guidelines, insurance experts and real-world experiences from working studio professionals, the guide provides practical insights to help reduce downtime and avoid unnecessary losses. Additional resources include information on post-disaster assistance programs such as MusiCares, FEMA aid and SBA disaster relief loans.

“This document is not just about protecting equipment; it’s about preserving your ability to create, collaborate and sustain your business in the face of adversity,” Maureen Droney, VP of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing. “We encourage everyone in the recording and music community to review it, customize it for your environment and revisit it regularly. We also are sincerely grateful to all who contributed their time, expertise and insight to the development of this document.

“A special thanks goes to Anna Frick for initiating and co-authoring the recommendations with Candice Yang; to Mickey Ellenwood at FEMA, Tracy Wronoski at The Recording Studio Insurance Program and Jessica Boswell at Marsh for their expert guidance; and to studio professionals Tina Morris, Curtis Daniel III, Zoe Thrall, Lynne Earls, Michael Grace, Lewis Robertson and Nick Autry for their valuable feedback throughout the process.”

The new guide follows closely on the heels of the organization’s 2025 Delivery Recommendations for Recorded Music Projects.